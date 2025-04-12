Painter throws 37 pitches, a handful at 100 mph, in first start since injury

ST. LOUIS — Just over 1,000 miles southeast of the Phillies' series opener against the Cardinals Friday night, their top pitching prospect made his long-awaited return to the mound in a minor-league game.

Andrew Painter threw 37 pitches over 1⅔ innings for Single A Clearwater, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Both scored when he was removed for a reliever after reaching Friday's limit, which was the 35-pitch range.

Painter hit 100 mph five times, maxing out at 100.2, and sat 97-99.

Both hits he allowed were soft bloops to shallow center field. He faced seven batters and four of them went to a full count.

But the most important part of Painter's return to game action from the Phillies' perspective won't be whether he had pinpoint command in his first two innings back, it's that tomorrow morning he shows up to the ballpark feeling healthy.

It was 25 months ago that Painter injured his elbow in spring training while competing for a rotation job at 19 years old. He faced the Twins in a Grapefruit League game, showcased his upper-90s/triple-digit fastball and looked the part. But he quickly developed elbow pain that didn't go away on its own and eventually required Tommy John surgery in July 2023.

The Phillies have taken things slowly with Painter, rightfully so given his high ceiling and importance to their next decade of run prevention. They plan to pitch him once a week in the minor leagues for a little while, likely capping him close to this same two-inning, 35-pitch threshold. It's by design. The Phillies want to keep him healthy and they also want to preserve innings toward his limit so they can utilize them in the major leagues later in the season. Three innings of Painter in September against the Mets are more meaningful than three innings in April against the Daytona Tortugas.

Weston Wilson also started for Clearwater. He began a rehab assignment on Tuesday, six weeks after straining his oblique. He played left field on Tuesday and Wednesday and started at third base on Friday. The Phillies plan to play him in Clearwater again on Saturday then send him up to Triple A Lehigh Valley, where he could be in Tuesday's lineup.

Once his timing is right at the plate, Wilson could be promoted to the majors. He was highly likely to make the Opening Day roster if healthy because of his positional versatility and right-handed bat. There have been multiple spots already this season when it would have been nice for the Phillies to have Wilson available as a pinch-hitter for Brandon Marsh or Bryson Stott.

The final two bench spots went to Johan Rojas and Kody Clemens, who has barely played, going 0-for-1 with a walk.

Ranger's next step

Ranger Suarez (back) went three scoreless innings Thursday night for Clearwater, throwing 33 pitches, 24 strikes. His fastball was 92 mph, a good sign because it's right in line with his career average.

It was Suarez' first rehab start and the plan is to have him throw four innings in his next, then five innings. Ideally, Thomson wants Suarez built up to 100 pitches before joining the rotation.