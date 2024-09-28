Phillies without 2 outfielders on final weekend in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Rob Thomson said after the Phillies clinched a first-round bye Wednesday that he hoped to get most, if not all of his regulars a day off during the final regular-season series against the Nationals.

But they're a bit short-handed over the final 48 hours. Left fielder Austin Hays, whose solo homer accounted for the Phillies' only run in Friday's 9-1 loss, is dealing with back soreness.

"Back's a little sore so we're getting him checked out. He mentioned it last night so the lineup I sent out last night had him in it and then he came in today and said it was a little bit worse," Thomson said. "Not (concerned) at this point but we'll see after he gets checked out."

Hays returned from the injured list on Tuesday after missing just over three weeks with a kidney infection. He had felt the impact of that infection long before he went on the IL, realizing later that he had been experiencing some of the symptoms during his two-week absence in August with a hamstring strain.

It's been a trying season for Hays, who lost his starting job in Baltimore, was placed on the injured list three times and traded at the deadline.

Center fielder Johan Rojas, meanwhile, is in Philadelphia recovering from an illness.

"If he feels better today, he'll probably come in tomorrow, get a car service and get him up here, at least work him out anyway," Thomson said.

Without Hays and Rojas, the Phillies started Weston Wilson in left field and Brandon Marsh in center on Saturday afternoon against Nationals left-hander Mackenzie Gore. If Hays is healthy for the NLDS, Wilson's role would be as a pinch-hitter against lefties. He and Cal Stevenson are the players under consideration for that final bench spot.

There's a decent chance the Phillies have nothing to play for Sunday. All that's left is the 1-seed but Phils' odds are long. They need to go 2-0 to end the season while the Dodgers lose both remaining games at Coors Field to the 61-99 Rockies.

Still, the Phillies could play a few more regulars than they otherwise would on Sunday.

"Because of the days off and because we're a little bit light right now, we're gonna almost have to," Thomson said.

If the Phillies do sit anyone on Sunday, the likeliest players would be J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber if they want to use someone else as the DH.