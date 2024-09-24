Phillies' offense one hitter deeper with the return of Austin Hays

Austin Hays returned to the Phillies' lineup Tuesday night after missing just over three weeks with a kidney infection, batting sixth in left field against Cubs left-hander Justin Steele.

It makes the Phillies' offense one hitter deeper, especially against southpaws. Hays has hit .350/.402/.538 against lefties this season and .286 with an OPS over .800 since 2021.

With Hays back, center fielder Cal Stevenson was optioned to the Phillies' spring training complex in Clearwater, Fla. The Triple A season is over so that's where extra players not on the 26- or 28-man roster will stay prepared.

Hays' return affects Weston Wilson the most. He would have started in left field on Tuesday if Hays wasn't back. Now he shifts into a pinch-hitting role but remains valuable as a backup at both infield and outfield corners.

Against lefty starting pitchers moving forward, the starting arrangement will most likely be Hays in left and Johan Rojas in center.

Against righty starting pitchers, Marsh will start and his ability to slide over to center field gives Rob Thomson multiple options for the other spot. It could be Rojas if there's a flyball pitcher on the mound like Aaron Nola, it could be Kody Clemens in left field with Marsh in center if the Phillies optimize for the platoon advantage, or it could be Hays in left with Marsh in center.

Hays has not hit righties much this season or in his career and his timing has been disrupted on three different occasions this summer with a calf strain, hamstring strain and the kidney infection. The Phillies want to get him as many at-bats as possible ahead of the playoffs so it wouldn't be surprising if Hays starts each of the remaining five regular-season games whether it's a righty or lefty.

Stevenson will be eligible to return for the NLDS if the Phillies choose to add him to the postseason roster for that round. Game 1 is October 5 and the 10th day he's required to remain off the active roster is October 4.

Whether or not he gets the call, it seems abundantly clear the Phillies will opt for the extra position player in the NLDS and carry 14 position players with 12 pitchers rather than 13 and 13. It gives Thomson the advantage of pinch-hitting for Rojas or the weakest starting outfielder early in a game if an important spot arises.

A hypothetical: Say the Phillies start Rojas in center and he comes up with runners on second and third and two outs in the fourth or fifth inning of a tied playoff game. Having the extra bat would allow Thomson to pinch-hit with a Clemens, Hays, or Wilson and replace him defensively the next half-inning while still holding on to two other pinch-hit options.

Rojas, to his credit, made a case for why he should start in Monday's 6-2 clincher over the Cubs. He singled on a hit-and-run, laid down two perfect sacrifice bunts and made a web gem in deep center field.

"Tremendous. That's exactly what we're looking for right there," Thomson said. "Played great defense, made a heck of a catch against the wall, two sacrifice bunts, executed a hit-and-run very well. If he does that, he's gonna really contribute."