Brandon Marsh pulled from 4th rehab game with hamstring cramp

CHICAGO — Playing at Triple A for the fourth straight day, Brandon Marsh exited after six innings on Sunday with a cramp in the right hamstring he strained April 16.

The Phillies will evaluate Marsh back in Philadelphia on Monday but given it's the same body part that sent him to the injured list, you can bet they'll be cautious.

"I watched his at-bats yesterday, it looks like his timing's OK," manager Rob Thomson said. "We'll see. (Hitting coach Kevin Long) seemed to like the swings, the timing, the balance. But I don't know where we're at now with the hammy."

Sunday was the first day Marsh was eligible to return from the IL but the Phillies wanted to extend his rehab assignment until he looked right at the plate. Marsh is just 4-for-42 (.095) on the season with 16 strikeouts so this has also been a chance for him to find a rhythm away from hundreds of thousands of eyeballs.

"I think it's good for him, sure, because you could see the sawdust coming out of his hands as he was up at the plate," Thomson said Saturday. "He was just trying to do too much. It's a process and it takes time."

They'll find out Monday whether Marsh needs to sit back down for a few days.

Johan Rojas continues to start every day in center field in Marsh's absence with Cal Stevenson backing him up. Edmundo Sosa has played a bit of center as well this year for the first time but the Phillies feel most comfortable playing him there during the day.

Suarez whiffs eight

Ranger Suarez threw 78 pitches over 4⅔ innings Sunday for the IronPigs, striking out eight and throwing a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 20 hitters he faced.

Suarez has been sharp in all four rehab starts. The Phillies will determine Monday or Tuesday whether he makes one more to extend to 85-95 pitches or joins their big-league rotation.

"It's great if he's pitching like Ranger can pitch and it looks like he has been," Thomson said. "When he's good, he's one of the best in the league."

Suarez has been out since early March with a lower-back injury. He couldn't have more incentive to pitch well — free agency looms after the season and it's been nearly a year since he opened 2024 with a 1.75 ERA through 15 starts.

Sanchez throws bullpen session

Cristopher Sanchez threw a bullpen session Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field, five days after leaving a start early at Citi Field with left forearm tightness.

Sanchez has been examined by the training staff in the days since and felt normal. He, too, will be reevaluated Monday morning to determine the date of his next start. The Phillies will pitch Zack Wheeler on Tuesday against the Nationals but the rest of the week is currently TBD pending the statuses of Sanchez and Suarez.