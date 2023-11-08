Phillies will play Harper at 1B, likely spelling end of Hoskins' tenure

Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' everyday first baseman moving forward, Dave Dombrowski revealed from the GM Meetings in Arizona Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies' president of baseball operations told reporters that there was a conversation with Harper, who expressed a willingness to play first base or the corner outfield. The Phils are making the call that now is the time for him to transition fully to first base.

Dombrowski relayed that he talked to free agent Rhys Hoskins about the decision. This does not completely close the door on Hoskins returning to the Phils but it is now a big longshot. The Phillies want to use Kyle Schwarber as their everyday designated hitter after seeing just how much that defensive improvement meant after the All-Star break in 2023.

With Harper at first base and Schwarber at DH, there's no everyday spot for Hoskins. If Hoskins ends up signing a short-term deal to reestablish his free-agent value for next year, he'll want to do so in a situation that offers the most substantial opportunity for playing time and that wouldn't be here. It looks like the Phillies' longest-tenured position player is on the way out, potentially along with their longest-tenured player overall, free agent Aaron Nola.

Harper had never played first base before 2023. He brought the idea to the Phillies during the first month of the season while he sat out recovering from Tommy John surgery. They pondered it and gave it a try. He adapted to the position quickly with his instinct and athleticism often standing out and taking over. He remarked several times about how good it felt to have the dirt under his feet for the first time as a pro.

Harper has dealt with a multitude of injuries so far as Phillie — elbow, back, thumb, face, forearm. His games missed by season as a Phillie have been 5, 2, 21, 63 and 36. Playing first base could be a way to keep him healthier for the remaining eight seasons on his 13-year contract.

With the decision to keep Harper at first base, the only change to the Phillies' lineup for 2024 could be in left field or center field. The Phillies are not handing center field to Johan Rojas, they want him to earn it. It could end up being Brandon Marsh's spot on opening day, which would open up left field. So that spot, left field, would be the one the Phillies figure to address this offseason. Potential free-agent options include Joc Pederson, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tommy Pham, Teoscar Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall.