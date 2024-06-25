Monster games in Detroit from Harper and Bohm as Phillies win opener

He's hot as can be, he leads all National Leaguers in All-Star votes, he's playing Gold Glove-caliber defense, and if he keeps this up at the plate for another couple of months, Bryce Harper could very well win his second MVP as a Phillie.

Harper had a monster game Monday night in the Phillies' series opener in Detroit, hitting a two-run double in the top of the first and a three-run homer in the sixth inning of an 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Harper's homer came off left-handed reliever Tyler Holton, who had held lefty hitters to 6-for-58 entering the night. He put a short, Chase Utley-like swing on a changeup that caught too much plate for his 19th home run, lacing it on a low line drive over the right-field wall.

Harper's driven in 56 runs, eight fewer than Alec Bohm, who did just as much damage Monday in Detroit. Bohm hit a two-run homer himself in the Phillies' four-run first inning against Casey Mize as part of a four-hit night.

Harper and Bohm, as productive as any 3-4 hitters in baseball this season, are far out in front as the top two All-Star vote-getters in the National League and just continue to rake.

Harper has hit .426 over his last 15 games with seven doubles, five homers, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Bohm is batting .313, leads the majors with 28 doubles and is tied with Marcell Ozuna for the NL RBI lead with 64.

Harper is on pace for 39 home runs and 116 RBI. Bohm is on pace for 58 doubles and 133 RBI. The Phillies' official midpoint is Thursday.

The game began with a simple groundball to short by Kyle Schwarber but Zach McKinstry bobbled the ball. Trea Turner and Harper followed with doubles before Bohm capped the early rally. Most teams pay the price when giving the Phillies extra outs in front of their thumpers.

McKinstry made another mistake in the bottom of the third when he lost track of the ball on a line drive back to the mound. Aaron Nola caught it, threw to first and Harper threw to third for a highly unconventional 1-3-5 triple play.

"That was wild," Harper said. "Pretty cool moment for all of us. We were all so excited, that was like going back to Little League. It was pretty awesome."

Nola turned in a terrific outing, following a quality start his last time out with seven innings of one-run ball. He's up to 101 on the season with a 3.39 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. How wild is it that those are the fourth-best numbers in a rotation?

The Phillies have won seven of Nola's last eight starts and 13 of his last 15. They have the best record in baseball at 52-26.

The week ahead could be one of their most advantageous the rest of the way. They have two more in Detroit, then four games at home against the Marlins, who have the worst offense in the National League. It sets up well on paper for a dominant starting pitching staff that began the week with the three lowest ERAs in the league (Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez).

Tuesday should be an exciting left-handed pitchers' duel between Suarez (10-1, 1.75) and Tarik Skubal (8-3, 2.50).

Wednesday afternoon is Spencer Turnbull's return to the Phillies' rotation and to the mound at Comerica Park to face a Tigers team he started 60 games for between 2018-23.