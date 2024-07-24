Phillies' offense finally breaks through against one of baseball's best in late win

Lifeless offensively for 16 consecutive innings and, really, for much of the last five games, the Phillies finally broke through in the top of the ninth Tuesday against one of the game's most overpowering pitchers.

Bryce Harper began the game-winning rally in a scoreless game against triple-digit closer Jhoan Duran, doubling to left field with one out. The Phillies effectively waited out Duran on a wild night, with Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto walking to load the bases.

Brandon Marsh, 0-for-his-last-16, came through with a sacrifice fly and Nick Castellanos followed with a hit that was just as important, a two-run, opposite-field double to turn a one-run lead into a 3-0 Phillies win.

Matt Strahm retired the Twins 1-2-3 for his first save of the season. The Phillies have, at least temporarily, moved Jose Alvarado into a lower-leverage role and Strahm could end up the left-handed closing counterpart to Jeff Hoffman, who recorded two outs in the eighth. Gregory Soto, the other left-hander in the bullpen, picked up the final out of the eighth on a 3-1 count with the bases loaded, inducing a difficult play to Bohm, who stepped on the third-base bag as the Phillies wiggled out of the jam.

The late rally was sorely needed because the Phillies had been held off the board in 35 out of 40 innings entering the ninth inning.

In the bigger picture, the most meaningful story of the night was Zack Wheeler's dominance. He returned to the rotation after missing a start with back spasms and pitched as well as he has all season, allowing three hits over seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts. His fastball was 95-97 mph in the first inning and he maintained it, averaging 95.1 for the night.

Wheeler is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 20 starts in his bid to win a Cy Young award.

The Phillies pushed him in his first start in two weeks. Wheeler threw 107 pitches after throwing 76 on July 9. The Phillies had a plan to limit the first four starters out of the break to 90-95 pitches but apparently not Wheeler.

The Phils are 64-37 after the win with a chance to take the series in Wednesday's 1:05 p.m. rubber match. Aaron Nola makes his second start of the second half while the Twins will use left-handed opener Steven Okert, formerly of the Marlins.