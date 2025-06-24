Trending
Phillies Injury Update

Harper swings more than he has since injury but Houston return unlikely

By Corey Seidman

NBC Universal, Inc.

HOUSTON — It does not sound like Bryce Harper will be activated in Houston but he went through his full pregame routine Tuesday at Daikin Park, swinging more than he has since being placed on the injured list June 7 with right wrist inflammation.

Harper hit off a tee and did soft toss, swinging about 50 times. He fielded grounders at first base and went through a throwing program.

If the wrist responds well overnight, the Phillies hope to have him take batting practice in the indoor cage Wednesday.

Manager Rob Thomson said he doesn't think Harper will be activated against the Astros and responded, "I don't know," when asked about the Atlanta series this weekend. But the two-time MVP is headed in the right direction.

"Good, a lot better," Thomson said. "Just keep progressing intensity, volume."

The Phillies have gone 10-5 since Harper's injury, averaging 4.9 runs. The offense struggled the weekend he went down but has hummed since, with Trea Turner maintaining a .300 batting average, Kyle Schwarber homering twice a week, Alec Bohm hitting .346 in June and Brandon Marsh — .385 at the bottom of the order during Harper's injury — finally heating up.

The Phils arrived in Houston with a 47-31 record, 1½ games ahead of the Mets in the NL East and a half-game behind the Dodgers for the top mark in the National League.

Buddy Kennedy started at first base on Tuesday night against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. The Phillies will see another lefty on Wednesday in Colton Gordon before facing tough right-hander Hunter Brown on Thursday. The Phillies faced David Peterson on Sunday and had Monday off, so it could be four full days between starts for Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler.

"They're gonna get four days at the All-Star break too," Thomson said, "so they've got to deal with it, keep working and stay sharp."

