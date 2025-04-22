Uh-oh … Sanchez leaves after 2 inning vs. Mets with forearm soreness

NEW YORK – Oh boy …

A start after dominating the Giants to the tune of 12 strikeouts, Cristopher Sanchez was lifted Tuesday night with left forearm soreness after just two innings against the Mets.

Sanchez needed 58 pitches to complete those two innings, struggling with command and allowing three hits with two walks.

Sanchez' sinker velocity was down from a season average of 95.9 mph to 94.7. He threw a good changeup to Juan Soto in the second inning but didn't have his best changeup otherwise.

Sanchez saw a team doctor after leaving the game and went through movement drills in the training room.

"Right now, I feel normal," he said. "I think it's not going to be a thing we have to worry about. … The doc checked me out and I feel positive that we're not gonna have to be worried about this."

Forearm injuries are never a good sign and the Phillies will hope that this doesn't reach Sanchez' elbow. He will be further evaluated throughout the week and may go for an MRI, though it hasn't been schedule yet. Sanchez is such an important piece of the Phillies' rotation and team, especially with Aaron Nola struggling and Ranger Suarez yet to make his season debut.

Suarez threw five scoreless innings Tuesday at Triple A in his third rehab start and is still in line to make another one on Sunday for Lehigh Valley, manager Rob Thomson said late Tuesday night. Suarez has topped out at five innings/59 pitches and the Phillies ideally wanted him extended to six innings/85 pitches before having him join the rotation.

Sanchez has a 3.42 ERA through five starts. He broke out last season with a 3.32 ERA in 181⅔ innings, 33 above his prior career-high, and with additional velocity, more muscle and more confidence, Sanchez appeared poised to take another step in 2025.

The Phillies will cross their fingers that he'll still have a chance.

"Well, he's one of the best pitchers in the National League," Thomson said of Sanchez. "Other people would have to pick it up. But I'm not anticipating that yet."