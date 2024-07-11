Cristopher Sanchez on track to earn a big bonus in 2024

The news keeps getting better and better for Cristopher Sanchez.

The Phillies' left-hander signed a four-year, $22.5 million extension in late June, was named National League Pitcher of the Month the following week, responded to the new contract with 16 consecutive scoreless innings and on Wednesday turned in one of his most impressive starts of the season, beating the Dodgers with two runs over six innings.

He also projects to be one of the top earners in MLB's pre-arbitration bonus pool, which was created in the 2022 CBA to award more money to players who haven't yet reached the service time requirement to go to salary arbitration.

A total of 100 pre-arbitration players earn more money based on awards voting and a WAR (Wins Above Replacement) formula that was established in conjunction between the league and players.

The CBA specifies that a report be sent out to teams, players and agents the week before the All-Star break. Sanchez currently projects as the seventh-highest earner, according to the Associated Press.

· Gunnar Henderson: $1,325,021

· Bobby Witt Jr.: $1,192,410

· Elly De La Cruz: $846,669

· Steven Kwan: $820,588

· Jarren Duran: $711,444

· Tanner Houck: $658,258

· Cole Ragans: $657,138

· Cristopher Sanchez: $587,189

Sanchez' 2024 salary is $753,500 before accounting for the expected end-of-season bonus, which would push him over $1 million. The extension he signed in June also included a $2 million signing bonus.

It's been a pretty sweet few weeks for the 27-year-old lefty, who may also be days away from finding out he'll also be headed to the All-Star Game.

Paul Skenes and Hunter Greene were named as the replacements for Zack Wheeler and Tyler Glasnow, who are each dealing with back issues. Atlanta's Chris Sale lines up to start Sunday in the final game before the break which would render him inactive for the All-Star Game and potentially open a spot for an eighth Phillies All-Star. Sanchez is certainly deserving with the fourth-lowest ERA (2.96) in the league.

The Phillies have three other players projected to earn more money through the pre-arbitration bonus pool in Brandon Marsh ($320,512), Orion Kerkering ($241,847) and Bryson Stott ($233,945).

Last year, Stott topped the Phillies with $628,380 of additional earnings, Marsh made an extra $530,749 and Sanchez increased his salary by $279,152. It's a big deal for players at this point in their careers to earn a cherry on top equivalent to 40-65% of their salary.