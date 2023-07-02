Disheartening end to Phillies' series vs. Nationals

Phillies radio color man Kevin Stocker likes to tell the tale about the day he was called up from the minors to make his big-league debut. The rookie shortstop was approached by veteran third baseman Dave Hollins who bluntly outlined the rules: Any pop-up hit to the left side of the infield was his responsibility. Hollins wanted no part of them.

That story resonated Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park during the pivotal third inning of a disheartening 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, who had given up a total of just four earned runs combined in his previous five starts, matched that in that one frame and ended up being charged with five runs overall.

He blamed himself for the loss, which meant the Phillies dropped two of three in their series against last-place Washington.

"It wasn't a good day for me," Suarez said through translator Diego Ettedgui. "I didn't have control of my pitches. Most of them were middle-middle. When you can't locate your pitches, it's hard to have a good day."

Yes, but … in an alternate universe, had center fielder Brandon Marsh made the play on a catchable fly ball for the second out of the inning, it's highly likely Suarez wouldn't have been in a position to eventually give up the grand slam to Stone Garrett that changed the entire complexion of the game.

Marsh also blamed himself for the loss.

"That's just a bad outfield play by me," he said. "I've got to be more assertive in that situation. I know it's kind of a ball in the middle, but that's my ball. I've got to speak up and get loud and I didn't do that. It's unacceptable. I've got to be better.

"I kind of knocked Ranger off his rhythm and that's on me. That's not on him."

Clearly, there was plenty of blame to go around.

It also didn't help that the Phillies stranded a runner in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. In each case, the potential winning rally was short-circuited by a double play.

Unlike the brief but intense downpour that forced a 23-minute delay in the top of the sixth that was presaged by the stadium lights being turned on an inning earlier, there was no warning of what was about to happen in the third.

After Suarez retired the first hitter of the inning, the Nats' nine-hole hitter, Derek Hill, lifted a fly ball to center. Marsh and left fielder Kyle Schwarber converged but the ball fell between them. Then, for good measure, Marsh was charged with an error when he couldn't pick the ball up cleanly and Hill made it to second on the error.

Suarez then struck out Lane Thomas. That could have been the third out of the inning. Of course, it wasn't.

Suarez uncharacteristically walked Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses to load the bases. Then, clearly focusing on trying to get ahead in the count, he threw a fastball to Garrett that got too much of the plate. And the Nationals clean-up hitter didn't miss it.

That put Washington ahead after the Phillies had taken a 3-0 lead in the first on a solo homer by Nick Castellanos and a two-run shot by J.T. Realmuto.

Manager Rob Thomson acknowledged that Suarez wasn't as crisp as he'd been lately, but also conceded that outfield communication has been an issue on multiple occasions this season.

"We didn't help (Suarez) out. That ball to center field needs to be caught," he said. "I talked to Marshie. He needs to take control of that. Take charge. He's the captain of the outfield. Go get it. At times, he gets a little tentative. He needs to call him off. Schwarber will get out of the way. (Castellanos) will get out of the way."

Just like Dave Hollins did once Stocker arrived.

NOTES ON A SCORECARD

Bryce Harper was on base four times Sunday with two singles and a walk but extended his homerless streak to 31 games and 139 plate appearances. He came close to notching his first since May 25 with a long fly to left in the first, but the ball curled just foul at the last moment.

Thomson had a pregame update on right-hander Andrew Painter, the organization's No. 1 prospect, who has been rehabbing a strained elbow suffered during spring training. He's tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice Tuesday, which is the next step on his program. Thomson said he wouldn't hesitate to throw the 20-year-old into the thick of a playoff race because of his age.

"My only concern is that he's healthy," the manager said. "If he's healthy and he's pitching well, he's mature enough that I think he can handle it. But he's got to be healthy and that's a long way away."

UP NEXT

After Monday's open date, the Phillies will open a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. RHP Aaron Nola (7-5, 4.51) will Tuesday's 4:10 p.m. game, followed by RHP Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93) Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. and LHP Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26) Thursday, also at 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay, which has the second-best (behind Atlanta) record in baseball, hadn't announced its starters as of Sunday evening.