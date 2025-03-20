Phillies make backup catcher decision; Rojas finally back in CF

Two notable developments at Phillies camp on Thursday morning, a week before Opening Day:

• Garrett Stubbs was optioned to Triple A, meaning Rafael Marchan will be the backup catcher to J.T. Realmuto.

• And Johan Rojas, for the first time this spring, was penciled into the starting lineup in center field. Rojas had been limited to DH duty because of a shoulder injury suffered during winter ball.

Stubbs had been Realmuto's backup for three seasons and gained a reputation as a clubhouse and fan favorite, but the news was not a surprise. Marchan is out of minor-league options so the Phillies would have had to expose him to waivers (and likely lose him) if he didn't make their Opening Day roster. Stubbs has an option year remaining.

The Phillies said that it would be a true battle and that if one outperformed the other, the contract situation wouldn't stand in the way, but in reality, it was always going to be extremely difficult for Stubbs to make the team this spring barring a Marchan injury or trade. Stubbs appeared in 10 games and went 6-for-21 (.286) with two doubles and three walks. Marchan was hitting .250 with a .357 OBP in 28 plate appearances heading into Thursday's game.

Stubbs will be the next catcher up if an injury takes place. Realmuto spent just 10 days on the IL in his first five seasons as a Phillie but missed six weeks last season with a knee injury and turned 34 on Tuesday. Marchan has missed ample time throughout his minor-league career with various injuries — hamstring, hand, shoulder, back — and has played more than 70 games just once, back in 2019 at Single A. So Stubbs might not have seen the last of the home clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park.

Marchan arrived in Clearwater on January 6. He wanted to work with the strength and conditioning staff to better prepare his body for the best opportunity of his career, and it also didn't hurt to cram in bullpen sessions with early-arriving pitchers and newcomers like Jordan Romano.

"Really everything," manager Rob Thomson said this spring when asked what he likes about Marchan. "He throws as well as anyone, catches the ball great, he can block, moves around, he's aggressive with back-picks. He's done a lot of work with J.T. and Stubby and Caleb (Cotham), our pitching group. He's done a lot of homework, and now he calls a really good game. Intelligent kid. He's not a kid anymore, really intelligent person. I have full confidence in him."

Marchan was in the lineup Thursday behind the plate to catch Nabil Crismatt, who is vying with Tyler Phillips, Kyle Tyler and Michael Mercado for a spot in the bullpen. Rojas was set to lead off and start in center. He jammed his shoulder sliding into second base in the Dominican Winter League three months ago and has been brought along slowly. The Phillies will want to see him healthy and full-go with his throws to carry him on the Opening Day roster. If Rojas' shoulder injury lingers, Oscar Mercado could make the club out of camp.