Hamstring keeps Bohm out of lineup; Alvarado throws another bullpen session

ATLANTA -- Phillies RBI leader Alec Bohm was out of the lineup for Sunday Night Baseball with hamstring tightness, but he is expected to return for Tuesday's series opener at Citi Field against the Mets.

"It's been going on for a couple days so we just thought it was best to give him tonight off, so with tomorrow it's two days."

The Phillies are off on Monday for Memorial Day so Bohm will have a full 72 hours between games unless he's used as a pinch-hitter Sunday against the Braves. Thomson said he was available off the bench.

Kody Clemens started at first base with Edmundo Sosa at third against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider, who leads the majors with 97 strikeouts in 57⅔ innings.

Left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado was able to throw a bullpen session Sunday, his third of the week. The first one was off of flat ground Monday, but Wednesday and Sunday he was able to throw regular bullpen sessions off a mound.

Alvarado was initially supposed to have a bullpen session Saturday but showed up with arm stiffness and played catch instead.

If he responds well to this latest step, next up would be throwing live batting practice. That could happen in New York when the Phillies face the Mets for three games.

Alvarado has been out since May 8 with left elbow inflammation. The Phillies' bullpen actually has the second-best ERA in baseball (2.23) during the time he's missed, trailing only the Padres.