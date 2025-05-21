Phillies pushing Luzardo and he's delivering — ‘Matches the flow of our team'

DENVER — In Jesus Luzardo, the Phillies knew they were getting a lefty with upside who could miss bats and had the potential to pitch at the top of a rotation.

But 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA through 10 starts? After transitioning from a last-place team that draws under 10,000 fans per game to a club in win-now mode with as crazed a fanbase as you'll find?

"I definitely thought it was possible but I know that it might come as a surprise to a lot of people," Luzardo said after striking out 10 Rockies over six innings to help the Phillies improve to a National League-best 30-18.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"It's been a struggle at times in my career but I think a little change of scenery at times is great. Just a breath of fresh air being around a good group of guys here. Nothing against the places I've been, it's just a little different here."

The Phillies banged out 17 hits for a second straight game to beat the Rockies, 7-4, on Tuesday night. Luzardo's evening began with a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 first inning but he threw 72 pitches over the next three innings.

A six-inning start appeared unlikely when he began the fifth at 82 pitches but Luzardo recorded the first out on one pitch and struck out the next two.

The lefty came back to the dugout at 94 pitches and told pitching coach Caleb Cotham he wanted to go another. It meant something to him and the team on a night like this.

"He saved some of our bullpen because there's quite a few guys who if we had to use them, they wouldn't be available tomorrow," manager Rob Thomson said. "I love him. He's not gonna give in. He's gonna fight.

"We pushed him tonight. It's not something I like to do because he's coming back on regular rest for Sunday but just to save the bullpen, he did a great job."

Luzardo threw 105 pitches, exceeding 100 for the fourth time in his last five starts. The most he's ever done it in a season is five times.

The Phillies are testing him. They want to protect Luzardo after he missed the second half of 2024 with a back injury but they aren't using kid gloves.

"Nothing that's shown me he's slowing down," Thomson said.

Bryce Harper, who doubled twice, gushed about his first-year teammate.

"I can't say enough how smart he is," Harper said. "In the clubhouse, out there, he's always thinking about what he needs to do.

"I've said it a million times, I'm glad he's on our team. I faced him multiple times when he was in Miami and it was always a tough game for us.

"The way he goes out there, his demeanor, it matches the flow of our team."

By going six, Luzardo enabled Thomson to use just two relievers, Jose Ruiz and Max Lazar. Jordan Romano warmed up during the bottom of the ninth as the Rockies scored two runs in Lazar's second inning but Lazar recorded the final out after a mound visit from Cotham.

The Phillies have won their first two games at Coors Field while also resting Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering each night. They'll have a full bullpen ready Wednesday behind Taijuan Walker.

The offense is averaging nearly two hits per inning in the series, 34 in all. On Tuesday, six players had multiple hits and eight either drove in a run or scored. The Phillies lead the Mets by 1½ games in the NL East and have picked up 6½ games on them since being swept at Citi Field the third week of April.

"There's a lot of hits in this ballpark," Harper said of Coors Field, where the Phils play twice more this week before moving on to Sacramento to face the skidding Athletics.

"Our team, it's a lot of fun when we're hitting on all cylinders. I think we're doing that right now."