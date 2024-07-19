Realmuto could be back this weekend; updates on Wheeler and Suarez

PITTSBURGH — Rob Thomson said leading into the All-Star break that J.T. Realmuto seemed more likely to return in the Phillies' second series back rather than the first, but now it sounds like their starting catcher could be activated as soon as Saturday at PNC Park.

"Not sure yet but he's very, very close," Thomson said prior to the Phillies' series opener against the Pirates Friday evening.

Friday is a recovery day for Realmuto, who continued his rehab in Clearwater during the All-Star break. There is no final box for him to check, it's just a matter of how his body responds.

When Realmuto is activated, the Phillies will likely option catcher Rafael Marchan back to Triple A. Marchan has played very well in Realmuto's absence, going 15-for-51 (.294) with four doubles and three home runs while playing solid defense. The 25-year-old looks ready to be a big-league backup but may have to wait until 2025 to fill that role. The Phillies would likely prefer to play him every day at Triple A than have him start once or twice a week in the majors while Stubbs is still on the roster.

Stubbs was hit directly on the throwing hand by a Martin Perez pitch in his first plate appearance Friday and was in considerable pain but stayed in the game. His situation could factor into the roster decision when Realmuto is activated.

Realmuto has been out with a knee injury since the Phillies returned from London on June 9. He had been dealing with pain in his right meniscus since the first week of May and underwent a meniscectomy on June 12.

The Phillies have gone 17-14 in the games Realmuto has missed.

Rotation updates

Zack Wheeler (back spasms) and Ranger Suarez (back tightness) are both making progress and should slot back into the Phillies' rotation in Minnesota after the team finishes in Pittsburgh.

Both threw at 120 feet on Friday and Suarez threw a flat-ground session. Suarez will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and the Phillies will decide from there who starts Monday and who starts Tuesday.

"I'm pretty confident that he's fine but we'll see tomorrow," Thomson said of Suarez.

Aaron Nola opened the series on Friday night with Cristopher Sanchez starting on Saturday night and Tyler Phillips on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies will not face rookie sensation Paul Skenes in the series. The Pirates have soft-tossing veteran lefties going in the opener (Perez) and finale (Marco Gonzales) with mediocre right-hander Luis L. Ortiz pitching Saturday.