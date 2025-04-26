Well-liked Kody Clemens traded to Twins: ‘It was just the fit'

CHICAGO — Rob Thomson texted Kody Clemens early Saturday morning to wish him the best. After three years in the Phillies organization, Clemens is moving on to Minnesota. The Phils traded him to the Twins late Friday night for cash.

Clemens had been designated for assignment on Wednesday when the Phillies activated right-handed-hitting Weston Wilson. Clemens saw very little playing time through three weeks, going 0-for-6 with a walk and just six innings on defense — four in left field, two at second base. His left-handed bat wasn't an ideal fit on the Phils' bench because the primary positions he'd back up are also occupied by left-handed hitters.

"It's too bad we couldn't have given him more of an opportunity here," Thomson said before the Phillies' middle game at Wrigley Field. "It was just the fit because he's a good player, he's a big-league player and I've said that all along. He's a great teammate, he's a great human being. I texted him this morning and wished him all the best because I really like him a lot. They like him a lot."

Clemens was acquired by the Phillies with reliever Gregory Soto in January 2023 from the Detroit Tigers for outfielder Matt Vierling and utilityman Nick Maton. Clemens appeared in 97 games as a Phillie, hitting .220/.265/.394 with 16 doubles and nine home runs in 275 plate appearances. He was 2-for-5 with a double in last year's NLDS.

The Phillies' bench currently consists of Edmundo Sosa, Wilson, Cal Stevenson and Rafael Marchan. Brandon Marsh (hamstring strain) is two games into a rehab assignment with Triple A Lehigh Valley and will likely take Stevenson's place on the roster once he's ready to return.

Marsh played seven innings in center field on Friday and is scheduled to DH Saturday. He is eligible to be activated on Sunday but the Phillies might keep him at Triple A for another few days.

"I want him to make sure that his swing's back and that he's ready to go," Thomson said Saturday.

It's not the worst thing in the world for Marsh to be able to find his timing in the minors right now, away from all the attention. Negativity is justifiably swirling in the Delaware Valley over the Phillies' 13-13 start.

"I think it's good for him, sure, because you could see the sawdust coming out of his hands as he was up at the plate," Thomson said. "He was just trying to do too much. It's a process and it takes time."