Schwarber gets his first crack of the spring at 1B, wants more time in the field

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies put out a unique defensive alignment for Thursday's spring training game against the Yankees.

Kyle Schwarber, who has worked out several times per week at first base, started there.

Edmundo Sosa, who has worked out every day in left field and center field, started in left.

Schwarber didn't have any defensive chances aside from catching throws to first base, but he'll take not being noticed.

"Solid. Nice throws across the infield," Zack Wheeler dead-panned at his locker after pitching two scoreless innings.

Did the starting pitcher give his first baseman any notes?

"I just told him I wasn't getting over there today (to cover the base) so he had it all," Wheeler joked.

This is the time of year to experiment and the Phillies want more positional versatility in 2025. That could mean playing Schwarber at first base if Bryce Harper is injured, sits a game or needs a DH day.

Harper, by the way, was fine Thursday morning after being hit on the right triceps by a 92 mph Richard Lovelady fastball Wednesday in Dunedin. He was at BayCare Ballpark early Thursday morning for his usual defensive drills on the half-field.

"I want to make sure that guys are getting off their feet," Schwarber said. "I want to keep guys healthy but also keep bats in the lineup. So if that's being in left field, if that's possibly being over at first base and give Harper a day off and keep his bat in the lineup and keep some other left-handed bats in the lineup, in the outfield, then so be it. I’ve just got to find a way to be versatile at what I do."

Schwarber wants to play as much first base as possible this spring, though he also needs enough reps in left field to stay sharp there and expects to start a game in left in the coming days.

Schwarber has only 144 career innings at first base, none since the 2021 postseason with the Red Sox. He was more so thrust into that situation whereas now he'll have an entire spring to prepare with infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

It could be good for the Phillies and good for Schwarber, who is set for free agency after the year.

"I got traded (to Boston) and I was on the IL still but I was almost coming back and they worked me over there slowly," he said. "It's a little different when you can work in a spring training setting. You can screw up all you want, it doesn't hurt, it's more about the learning aspect.

"It's only good for me, too, if I can learn first base. I know I'm not gonna be the primary first baseman. If things work out here, that would be awesome, but if it doesn't it's always nice to have that in your back pocket."

Schwarber has shown a willingness to grow and adjust as a Phillie, changing his offensive approach last season to incorporate more contact at the expense of some power. He still hit 38 home runs, he just did so while also increasing his batting average by 51 points. Now he's hoping to provide a bit of extra value by giving the Phils a few extra defensive options.

"Most versatile DH in baseball," he joked after exiting Thursday's game.