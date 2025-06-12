Mets ace leaves start, headed to injured list

What to Know Mets ace pitcher Kodai Senga suffered a hamstring injury during his start today vs. the Nationals.

Senga jumped to catch a throw from teammate Pete Alonso and crumbled to the ground.

Senga was placed on the injured list, and he will miss at least ten days.

The Mets have been hitting on every cylinder this season, building on their lead in the N.L. East. But their latest win Thursday afternoon came at a cost.

Starting pitcher Kodai Senga left the game in the sixth inning with his Mets up 4-0 on the Nationals, and will be put on the 10-day Injured List with a right hamstring injury.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Senga was sprinting to first base to cover after Washington's CJ Abrams hit a ground ball to first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso’s throw was high and Senga jumped to catch it. As he landed, he immediately grabbed the back of his right leg as he fell.

Kodai Senga left the game with an apparent hamstring injury after landing awkwardly trying to make a play at 1st base pic.twitter.com/2gOjCobdjF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 12, 2025

He did walk off the field on his own.

Alonso was crestfallen after learning of the extent of Senga’s injury.

“I still feel awful,” he said. “I tried to make the best throw I could, and it just sucks. I wish it wouldn’t have turned out like that.”

"I feel awful...I tried to make the best throw I could, and it just sucks. I wish it wouldn't have turned out like that."



Pete Alonso on Kodai Senga's injury: pic.twitter.com/KWlnnimw1u — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

Senga’s loss is a significant one for the Mets’ pitching rotation. He has been among the best pitchers in the game this season. Improving to 7-3 with an MLB-best 1.47 ERA after today’s scoreless outing. He missed nearly all of the 2024 season due to shoulder and calf injuries, making just one start all year.

The Mets’ 4-3 win over the Nationals today improved their record to 45-24, best in baseball. They lead the division by 5.5 games over the Phillies.