Mick Abel back with Phillies, looks to show stellar debut was no fluke

The Phillies placed Zack Wheeler on the paternity list Wednesday to activate rookie right-hander Mick Abel for his second big-league start in Toronto.

A player can remain on MLB's paternity list for 1-to-3 days. Wheeler and wife Dominique are expecting their fourth child, which was why his start Tuesday was pushed back. It is unclear at this point when he will pitch next. The Phillies are in Toronto Wednesday and Thursday then Pittsburgh Friday through Sunday.

Abel is back up after pitching six scoreless innings and striking out nine Pirates in his MLB debut on May 18. He was sent down to the minors the next day as the Phillies reintroduced Taijuan Walker to the rotation and Abel allowed one earned in 10⅔ innings over two Triple A starts, striking out 16 but also walking seven.

Walker has since been moved to the bullpen for the rest of 2025. Abel is up to fill a rotation spot until Aaron Nola returns from a right ankle sprain. Nola has been sidelined since May 15 but is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice for the first time on Thursday. The next step would be a quick rehab assignment.

Abel didn't walk anyone in his MLB debut. In the minors, he had just one walk-free outing dating back all the way to April 2022. That's going to be a key Wednesday, in the second half and probably for the rest of Abel's career. The stuff is good enough to get outs when he's around the zone and not missing uncompetitively. Abel showed a 96-97 mph fastball, struck out five batters with his curveball and held the Pirates to 0-for-9 in at-bats ending on a curve, slider or changeup in his first start.

The degree of difficulty will rise in outing No. 2 as Toronto boasts a more dangerous offense with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and George Springer, and plays in a hitter-friendly park. The Blue Jays have scored 42 runs the last five games. The Phillies gave them little chance by scoring six in the first inning of Tuesday's 8-3 win.