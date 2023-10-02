Heavily favored Phillies taking nothing for granted vs. Marlins

On the whole, the Marlins preferred to be in Philadelphia on Monday.

Especially since the other option was hauling themselves to New York to play one inning which would then determine whether they had to scramble to Milwaukee or Philly to begin the wild-card playoffs Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks' loss Sunday made their itinerary considerably less frantic. Both teams worked out at Citizens Bank Park Monday in their final tune-ups for Game 1 beginning at 8:08 p.m.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) will face Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.63) in the opener. It will be RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) vs. LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66) Wednesday night.

The only unanswered question ahead of the first pitch was who the Phillies will start in left field, but there are indications it’s likely to be Christian Pache.

The Phillies are heavy favorites. And should be. But both teams understand that none of that will matter once the first pitch is thrown.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker knows that as well as anybody. He was playing for the Cardinals in 2011 when underdog St. Louis upset the 102-win Phillies in the first round of the postseason. In fact, he played a pivotal role.

Chris Carpenter outdueled Roy Halladay in the elimination game, 1-0. Schumaker drove in the game’s only run in the top of the first with a double that culminated a 10-pitch at-bat against the Phillies' Hall of Fame right-hander.

Rafael Furcal led off the top of the first with a triple. Schumaker followed with a double. And that turned out to be the end of the scoring.

“It was the biggest at-bat of my career,” the Marlins manager recalled with a smile. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. Doc was throwing everything at me. I fouled balls off all parts of my body. I was just trying to do anything I could to put the ball in play.

“That game in general was the best game I’ve ever been a part of. ... The way it was played. The way it was pitched by Chris Carpenter and Doc. And the defense. And (catcher Yadier Molina) throwing guys out. Chase (Utley) throwing me out at third in the first inning. There were just so many unbelievable plays defensively and the way it was pitched.

“I remember every pitch. There was a split he threw just off the plate that had been called quite often. It was a borderline pitch and Ruiz was really good back there stealing strikes. I probably should have swung at that pitch. He had so many weapons. You’re just fighting for your life and I just got lucky on the curveball.”

The message to his clubhouse is clear.

“I think what you take away is just get in and you’ve got a shot,” he said. “All we wanted was a chance and we have it. We’re in the tournament now and now we have a shot. And that’s all you can ask for because you just never know what can happen in the postseason. That’s really the message. Take your best shot.”

The Phillies approach this from the opposite direction. Last year, they were the team that snuck into the playoffs, claiming the last available spot. They were the team that upset the Cardinals in the first round and rode that momentum all the way to the World Series.

Rob Thomson views it as a useful reminder to assume nothing.

“I’m not worried about them taking anything for granted,” the manager insisted. “I think they understand how good the Marlins are. You can’t take anyone lightly. You have to go out and perform. Put your foot on their neck and put them away. I think they’ve gotten that message over the course of the year. And they beat us in the season series. So I’m not worried about them taking anybody for granted.”

The Phillies are playoff-tested. Schumaker isn’t concerned that his players will be rattled by the big stage.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us but our guys are looking forward to it,” he said. “If you don’t have a little bit of nerves, that means you don’t care. That’s just the reality of it. But I think there’s more excitement than nerves.

“That was part of what we did all year long, come from behind, win one-run, high-intensity games. And then some of these young guys started believing they could do it more and more once they started doing it earlier in the season. So if we’re in those situations we know we’ve been there before and know we're able to fight back.”