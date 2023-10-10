Home-field isn't Phillies' only advantage in NLDS Game 3

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Phillies didn’t want to return with the sort of split they achieved in Atlanta, but they’ll have an advantage beyond home-field in Game 3 Wednesday night.

They’ll start Aaron Nola, who has a 3.86 ERA in six career playoff games, four of which the Phillies won.

The Braves’ options appeared to be either Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver or an opener in a bullpen game. Atlanta would have started Charlie Morton in this spot if he was healthy. The soon-to-be 40-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on September 24 with finger inflammation. The Braves had to submit their NLDS roster the day before he was eligible for activation. He could be in play for the next round, if the Braves advance.

Atlanta could also activate Morton if he is replaced on the injured list by a member of the active roster, though MLB would likely look closely to make sure it’s not roster manipulation.

Despite walking a career-high 83 batters, Morton had another solid season with a 3.64 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 163 innings. Unlike Elder and Smith-Shawver, he has tons of playoff experience — 80 innings worth. One of those starts was against the Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 NLDS and Morton lasted only two innings.

Elder and Smith-Shawver are both right-handed rookies who haven’t experienced playoff baseball yet. Elder was a big piece of the Braves’ first-half success but struggled mightily after the All-Star break with a 5.75 ERA in his final 14 starts.

Smith-Shawver made five starts this summer and allowed seven homers and 14 runs in 23 innings.

Nola was not consistently reliable from start to start this season, but the Phillies will certainly feel more comfortable with their Game 3 pitching plan the Braves.

Elder shut the Phillies out over seven innings on June 22 but didn’t make it out of the fourth inning of his start against them on September 20, walking five and allowing two longballs to Nick Castellanos.

Smith-Shawver, who has more swing-and-miss, has never faced the Phils.

Nola’s last two starts against the Braves have been strong — two runs over six innings with eight strikeouts on September 20 and six scoreless on June 22.