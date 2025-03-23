Phillies add hard-throwing reliever, finalize Opening Day pitching staff

Tyler Phillips made it all the way to the end of camp with the Phillies but was designated for assignment on Sunday afternoon to clear a roster spot for waiver claim Carlos Hernandez, a high-velocity right-hander formerly with the Royals.

Hernandez will be in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen. He's a burly, 6-foot-4, 255-pound right-hander from Venezuela entering his age-28 season. He started 11 games for Kansas City in 2021 but has pitched mostly in relief since, appearing frequently in high-leverage spots in the second half of 2024. He had a 3.30 ERA in 30 innings last season, though he walked 16 and that's been a career-long issue. Hernandez has walked a batter every two innings in the majors.

The Phillies will take a chance; really, it's not much of a gamble. Teams can do worse with the final reliever in their bullpen. Hernandez' fastball averaged just over 98 mph last season.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies optioned pitcher Michael Mercado to Triple A Lehigh Valley, likely meaning that Matt Strahm (left shoulder) will be ready for Opening Day.

This is the eight-man bullpen: Jordan Romano, Strahm, Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Jose Ruiz, Joe Ross and Hernandez.

The Phillies' five starters to begin the season will be Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Taijuan Walker. Ranger Suarez (back stiffness) will begin the season on the injured list, manager Rob Thomson said in an in-game interview during Sunday's spring training game.

Walker's first turn in the rotation will be in the Phillies' sixth game of the season. Wheeler will pitch Games 1 and 5. The Phillies have to early off-days that would've given Wheeler too much rest otherwise.

The Phillies' spring training finale is Monday afternoon in Clearwater against the Rays. They have 27 healthy players left on their spring training roster, with the only remaining battle between Kody Clemens and Buddy Kennedy for the final bench spot. The Phils could also do what they did with Hernandez, bringing in a player let go by another organization, if they find a bench fit better than Clemens or Kennedy over the next 72 hours.