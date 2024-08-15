Phillies announce 2025 spring training schedule

The Phillies on Thursday afternoon announced their 2025 spring training schedule, which includes BayCare Ballpark's first Spring Breakout game.

The game on March 14 will pit the Phillies' top prospects against the Pirates'. This was the inaugural year for the Spring Breakout and the Phils participated on the road at the Tigers' spring training complex.

The Phillies' Grapefruit League opener will be Feb. 22 in Lakeland against the Tigers. The first home game in Clearwater is the next day, Feb. 23 vs. the Orioles.

The Phils will play 31 games, ending with March 24 against the Rays. The regular season begins on March 27 in D.C. and the Phillies' home opener is March 31 against the Rockies.

Here is the Phils' full 2024 spring training schedule:

Feb. 22: at Tigers

Feb. 23: vs. Orioles

Feb. 24: vs. Pirates

Feb. 25: at Rays

Feb. 26: at Blue Jays

Feb. 27: vs. Yankees

Feb. 28: vs. Red Sox

March 1: at Tigers

March 2: split-squad home vs. Orioles, road at Blue Jays

March 3: OFF

March 4: vs. Yankees

March 5: at Tigers

March 6: vs. Rays

March 7: at Pirates

March 8: vs. Blue Jays

March 9: vs. Orioles

March 10: at Twins

March 11: at Red Sox

March 12: OFF

March 13: vs. Braves

March 14: Spring Breakout game at home, road at Yankees

March 15: vs. Tigers

March 16: at Orioles

March 17: vs. Blue Jays

March 18: at Pirates

March 19: vs. Yankees

March 20: at Braves

March 21: split-squad home vs. Twins, road at Blue Jays

March 22: at Yankees

March 23: vs. Tigers

March 24: vs. Rays