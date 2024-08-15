Phillies announce 2025 spring training schedule

The Phillies on Thursday afternoon announced their 2025 spring training schedule, which includes BayCare Ballpark's first Spring Breakout game.
The game on March 14 will pit the Phillies' top prospects against the Pirates'. This was the inaugural year for the Spring Breakout and the Phils participated on the road at the Tigers' spring training complex.
The Phillies' Grapefruit League opener will be Feb. 22 in Lakeland against the Tigers. The first home game in Clearwater is the next day, Feb. 23 vs. the Orioles.
The Phils will play 31 games, ending with March 24 against the Rays. The regular season begins on March 27 in D.C. and the Phillies' home opener is March 31 against the Rockies.
Here is the Phils' full 2024 spring training schedule:
Feb. 22: at Tigers
Feb. 23: vs. Orioles
Feb. 24: vs. Pirates
Feb. 25: at Rays
Feb. 26: at Blue Jays
Feb. 27: vs. Yankees
Feb. 28: vs. Red Sox
March 1: at Tigers
March 2: split-squad home vs. Orioles, road at Blue Jays
March 3: OFF
March 4: vs. Yankees
March 5: at Tigers
March 6: vs. Rays
March 7: at Pirates
March 8: vs. Blue Jays
March 9: vs. Orioles
March 10: at Twins
March 11: at Red Sox
March 12: OFF
March 13: vs. Braves
March 14: Spring Breakout game at home, road at Yankees
March 15: vs. Tigers
March 16: at Orioles
March 17: vs. Blue Jays
March 18: at Pirates
March 19: vs. Yankees
March 20: at Braves
March 21: split-squad home vs. Twins, road at Blue Jays
March 22: at Yankees
March 23: vs. Tigers
March 24: vs. Rays