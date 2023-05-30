Phillies announce three new Wall of Fame inductees

Scott Rolen, a dynamite fielder and run-everything-out kind of player, will see his Phillies legacy cemented in September.

The former third baseman, along with the late John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter, is one of the three 2023 elected inductees for the Phillies Wall of Fame.

Rolen will be honored prior to the Phillies' Sept. 22 game against the Mets. He's unable to attend the team's Alumni Weekend in August because of a personal scheduling conflict.

Quinn, the longest-tenured general manager in franchise history, and Carpenter, the president and owner of the 1980 World Series champs, will be honored posthumously before the Phillies' Aug. 12 game against the Twins.

"In different but important ways, Scott Rolen, John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter all left an indelible mark of greatness on our organization, and we are proud to honor them," Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement released by the team Tuesday. "Philadelphia is the place where Scott Rolen laid the foundation for a magnificent Hall of Fame career. It was a privilege to watch him play. We look forward to seeing him and his family on September 22.

"From the executive and ownership levels, John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter both made monumental and everlasting contributions to our organization, and the fruits of their labors produced wins on the field and beyond. We are pleased to welcome their families to Citizens Bank Park on August 12."

Rolen, a 1993 second-round draft pick of the Phillies, was the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year and a four-time Gold Glove award winner in Philadelphia. Over parts of seven seasons with the Phillies, Rolen had a slash line of .282/.373/.504, hit 150 homers runs, drove in 559 runs and stole 71 bases.

The 48-year-old finished his career with eight Gold Gloves, seven All-Star Games and a 2006 World Series ring as a member of the Cardinals. Rolen is headed into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 23.

"I am humbled and honored to join so many great Phillies on the team’s Wall of Fame," Rolen said in a statement released by the team Tuesday. "My years in Philadelphia, I wouldn’t trade for anything. It taught me how to play the game, how to hustle and play hard. I’m grateful to Philadelphia and the Phillies for the important role they played in my career."

Quinn was GM of the Phillies from 1959 to 1972. He brought in Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski and Bob Boone, the core of the Phillies' first-ever title in 1980.

With Carpenter as president from 1972 to 1981, the Phillies enjoyed five playoff appearances, featuring the 1980 championship run. They also hosted the 1976 All-Star Game, debuted the Phillie Phanatic in 1978 and made Dallas Green manager in 1979.