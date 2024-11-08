Phillies promote Sam Fuld, name new GM as part of front-office changes

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 22: General Manager Sam Fuld of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 1-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Phillies announced a series of changes to their front office on Friday, most notably promoting assistant general manager Preston Mattingly to vice president and GM.

That had been Sam Fuld's title the last four years but Fuld will transition to president of business operations once he graduates from Penn's Wharton School in May 2026.

Until then, Fuld and Mattingly will split GM duties under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

"The opportunity to collaborate across baseball and business operations is an exciting one, and I'm honored to be entrusted with helping to build upon the many great elements of this organization," Fuld said in a statement.

Mattingly, a former first-round pick and the son of six-time All-Star Don Mattingly, joined the Phillies as their director of player development at the end of the 2021 season and was promoted two years later to assistant GM. He had spent the prior five seasons in the Padres' scouting department.

The Phillies also promoted Luke Murton from director of hitting development to director of player development. Edwar Gonzalez, who was hired in 2023 as the Phillies' Latin American hitting coordinator and served as an assistant hitting coordinator this past season, assumes Murton's former role.

"The continued growth of Sam and Preston is remarkable," Dombrowski. "Both of them do a fantastic job, and these promotions provide continuity in the organization for years to come. Additionally, Luke and Edwar are both quality baseball individuals that are deserving of their promotions. I feel that they are well prepared to lead our player development system."