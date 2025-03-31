Alec Bohm uses “torpedo” bat in home opener

The old saying goes, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” One Phillies hitter is employing those words of wisdom, with the possibility of more to come.

The hottest new thing in baseball in the opening few days of the 2025 season is “torpedo” bats, which move the barrel of the bat slightly closer to the bat handle to help the batter.

A quintet of Yankees hitters – Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm, Paul Goldschmidt, Austin Wells, and Cody Bellinger – used torpedo bats for Saturday’s and yesterday’s games against the Brewers. The early returns were… strong. All five players hit at least one home run over those two games, as the Yankees posted 32 runs and 27 hits in a pair of wins.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Yankees' offensive explosion so inspired third baseman Alec Bohm that he got his hands on a torpedo bat from Victus in advance of today's home opener. He had a line-drive single to left field using the bat in the fourth inning.

“It’s not a thing you can just go and order,” said shortstop Bryson Stott, who said he has been in contact with the bat company he uses, Victus, about possibly working the torpedo into his arsenal. “You swing a thousand bats [in Victus’ “Hit Lab”] and they kind of tell you where [on the bat] you’re hitting the ball mostly. If you’re a guy that uses the whole bat… it’s not for you.”

Stott said he has already been to the aforementioned “Hit Lab,” so they already have the date they would need to outfit him with a custom bat.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who worked in the Yankees organization for a decade before joining the Phillies in 2018, says all this torpedo chatter is news to him.

“I just heard about it mid [last] week,” Thomson said. “I really wasn’t sure if it was a thing or not, if it was real, but I guess it is real.”

“We’re looking into it, I know K-Long [Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long] has made a couple of calls, we’re going to look at it, see what it’s about.”

Stott and Bohm aren’t the only Phillies intrigued by the torpedo bats. A handful of teammates, who also use Victus bats, could start using them as well.

It may or may not help the offense. But based on what the Yankees have been able to do, it seems foolish not to give it a chance.