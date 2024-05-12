Nicks and bruises adding up for Phillies amid all these wins

MIAMI — They're stacking wins, but the nicks and bruises are adding up, too.

The Phillies tried to complete a sweep Sunday without Trea Turner (hamstring strain), Kyle Schwarber (lower back soreness) and J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto's knee is "banged up," according to manager Rob Thomson, but he could have played Sunday. The Phillies are being careful with their workhorse catcher. Garrett Stubbs caught Zack Wheeler for just the sixth time in three seasons.

Stubbs entered for Realmuto in the ninth inning of Saturday's 8-2 win but that was just because the Phillies were leading comfortably, Thomson said. Realmuto showed up Sunday feeling some soreness in the knee and was given the day off.

Schwarber said Saturday that he's progressing and hopes to return Monday or Tuesday in New York. The Phillies face a fourth consecutive left-handed starting pitcher Monday in Sean Manaea, so Thomson could choose to give Schwarber an extra day either way.

If they do give Schwarber the extra day on Monday, it sounds like Nick Castellanos may DH for the first time time this season with an optimized outfield defense of Johan Rojas in center and Brandon Marsh and Cristian Pache in the corners.

Bryce Harper, Sunday's designated hitter, appeared to grimace after his first swing Saturday, then took a half-swing at the next pitch. He ended up going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, but he did not express any discomfort during or after the game.

Thomson said Harper's reaction was because he slipped in the batter's box. The Phillies have dealt with muddy mounds at times this season and Thomson said it was similar in the box Saturday. Harper did, at several points in the game, kick some mud off his cleats on the pitcher's mound prior to the start of a half-inning in the field.