Losing streak reaches 5 for the .500 Phillies, who can't buy a big hit

CHICAGO — The losing streak reached five games and the Phillies are .500 for the first time all season after dropping their first of three at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

The start of the game was delayed by 2 hours and 10 minutes by rain on a chilly, windy morning but the sun made its way out just before first pitch. The Phillies' offense did not follow in a 4-0 loss.

They fell behind once again and continue to produce an alarmingly low number of extra-base hits. They had none on Wednesday, two on Friday and have five in their last four games. The Cubs had six in this game alone.

The last time the Phillies ended a full inning with a lead was the seventh on Sunday. They've played 40 since. The pitchers have had no wiggle room and the hitters haven't been able to take a deep breath for nearly a week.

"We're in a little bit of a rut here," manager Rob Thomson said. "Runners in scoring position, I know we talk about it all the time, but one of these days we're gonna come through. Really, the threat was in the seventh inning when we got two guys on. The other innings, I don't think we got a runner into scoring position until there were two outs so you've got one shot at it. But you've got first and second with nobody out, you feel like that's the time you need to score."

The Phillies remain confident this is just a blip on the radar for an experienced group, but the run of mediocrity extends much farther back than the 13-13 start. They're 46-47 since last All-Star break, 47-50 if you include the NLDS. It's true that this is a new year, but it's not so new a team. The Phillies returned most of the same roster and are experiencing the same issues that led to their demise last fall — too much of the lineup going cold at the same time and not enough reliability in the bullpen.

They've been shut out three times through 26 games. It took 90 games last season.

"We're stringing things together and it's just avoiding us right now," Kyle Schwarber said. "It can be frustrating, mind-boggling, but overall, if we keep getting guys on base and into scoring position, things are going to start going our way."

Sometimes, an offense slumps because the ball isn't traveling over the wall. Sometimes, it's the elusiveness of the big hit. Sometimes, it's bad luck. Right now, the Phillies are experiencing all three problems.

They're 26 games into the season and have only four players with more than one home run: Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos.

Schwarber hit five homers through 10 games but wasn't going to hit 81. The Phils need to find alternative ways to score when he's going through a power drought or Harper isn't locked in. This Cubs team entered the day leading the National League in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, stolen bases and, naturally, runs scored. They've been a three-dimensional offense. The Phillies have not.

Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Max Kepler and Alec Bohm are all hitting below .250 with three combined home runs in 396 plate appearances. It's just not enough.

On top of it all, there's been misfortune. Harper crushed a ball in the third inning that, according to Statcast, would have been a game-tying home run in calm conditions. But the wind was blowing in 10 to 15 mph from left field and it was a flyout instead. Bohm laced the first pitch he saw in the top of the fourth with two outs and men on second and third but hit it directly at left fielder Ian Happ to end the inning. Realmuto hit a ball on a line with two on and two out in the eighth and Pete Crow-Armstrong needed to glide only a few feet to catch it.

"J.T. hits a bullet, Bohm hits a bullet," Thomson recalled, shaking his head. "But we've got to create some runs, we've got to swing the bats better."

Taijuan Walker (1-2, 2.78 ERA) lasted only three innings because he threw 86 pitches. He again limited the damage and his opponents have hit .179 this season with men on base. The bullpen did its job by allowing two runs over five innings.

But the Phillies couldn't capitalize on the Cubs' inability to break the game open, which was also one of the stories of their three-game series at Citi Field. The Cubs were 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position and all of that execution from the pitching staff didn't matter.

These vets pride themselves on their ability to persevere. Less than a month into the season, it's already being tested.

"It's such a long season. You're gonna go through a long stretch like this where things aren't going your way," Walker said. "It really just depends when it happens, you know? We'd rather do it now than late in the season. If we get it out of the way now, can get on a streak and play some good baseball, which I know we can do."