Phillies place Alec Bohm on IL after hand injury doesn't improve

The Phillies believed Alec Bohm would not require time on the injured list but placed him on the 10-day IL Friday, retroactive to September 3.

Bohm has been dealing with a left hand strain for over a week. He suffered the injury on a swing in the first inning of the Phillies' game on August 29, lasteed another inning and hasn't played since.

X-rays showed no structural damage but Bohm dealt with soreness and inflammation and still felt it after some dry swings.

Manager Rob Thomson said in Toronto that the Phillies hoped to have Bohm back in Miami but he hasn't progressed as fast as they thought. He is now not eligible to return until September 13 when the Phillies open a series at home against the Mets.

The Phils have gone 6-1 without their RBI leader. Bohm is hitting .290 with an MLB-leading 44 doubles and has driven in 89 runs to lead the team.

Buddy Kennedy was called up from Triple A Lehigh Valley to take his place on the active roster. Edmundo Sosa and Kody Clemens figure to split time at third base with Bohm out.

