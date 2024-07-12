Phillies release Whit Merrifield after 93 games

Whit Merrifield was an All-Star at two different stops before arriving in Philadelphia this season but his fit with the Phillies didn't work and he was released Friday before their final series of the first half.

Merrifield hit .199/.277/.295 in 174 plate appearances. He started 20 games in left field, 12 at second base and eight at third base. He had a couple of moments, most notably a three-run homer against the Mets in London, but the lack of regular playing time didn't suit him. He went 7-for-46 (.152) with runners in scoring position, joking after the homer in London that he'd stranded the entire Premier League.

The Phillies signed the 35-year-old utilityman to a one-year, $8 million contract just as spring training camps opened. He seemed like a worthwhile finishing piece, an option in left field against left-handed pitchers or to occasionally spell Bryson Stott or Alec Bohm in the infield. Merrifield entered the season a .284 career hitter, and while there was slippage after 2021, he remained an above-average baserunner with defensive versatility.

When he struggled in April and May, the price tag still lingered over a decision. But with two weeks left in July and two full months left in the regular season, the Phillies' commitment to Merrifield has shrunk to approximately $3.3 million, making the decision to cut ties more palatable.

The timing would seem to indicate the Phillies concluded that any trade deadline acquisition would cost Merrifield his roster spot and releasing him now gives him more time to latch on with another club. The trade deadline is July 30 and the Phillies' biggest need is a right-handed hitting outfielder, a role they hoped Merrifield would fill.

One of the top available bats on the trade market fitting that description is in town this weekend with the Oakland Athletics. Left fielder/DH Brent Rooker is hitting .279/361/.538 with 18 home runs after hitting 30 a season ago. The Phillies have been connected to him and he makes obvious sense, though Oakland's asking price figures to be high because he has three full seasons left under team control after 2024.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was called up from Triple A to take Merrifield's place on the active roster.

