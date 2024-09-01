Phillies pick their September call-ups and activate Alvarado

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 07: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens #2 slides into 3rd base during the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves on July 07, 2024 at TRUIST Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Phillies activated Jose Alvarado from the restricted list after Saturday's win over the Braves, optioning right-handed reliever Yunior Marte to Triple A.

Alvarado missed six games dealing with a family matter back home in Venezuela. He rejoined his teammates Friday but wasn't activated until after Saturday's game.

The Phils will make two more roster moves Sunday morning when rosters expand from 26 to 28 on September 1. Their two call-ups will be right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Phillips and corner infielder Kody Clemens.

Phillips will start Tuesday's game in Toronto and likely Sunday in Miami. He'll be pitching the rotation spot previously occupied by Taijuan Walker, who was moved to the bullpen after getting shelled Wednesday by the Astros.

If Phillips pitches well, he could hold onto that spot throughout September. If not, it could go to Kolby Allard when Allard is eligible to be recalled from Triple A on September 10. (Pitchers must remain in the minor leagues for at least 15 days after being optioned unless there's an injury.)

Clemens will likely start at third base on Sunday night against righty Spencer Schwellenbacj because it sounds like Alec Bohm will miss a third straight game with inflammation in his left hand. Bohm was unavailable to pinch-hit Friday and Saturday.