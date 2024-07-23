Phillies sign 1st-rounder Dante Nori and 15 other draft picks

The Phillies have signed first-rounder Dante Nori and 15 other picks from last week's draft, they announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Phils signed the 19-year-old Nori for $2.5 million, according to Jim Callis of Baseball America, below the $3.23 million slot value of his selection at 27th overall.

It allowed them to go over-slot with their second-round pick, outfielder Griffin Burkholder from Freedom HS in Virginia. Burkholder has a $2.5 million agreement with the Phillies, reports Jim Salisbury, compared to the slot value of $1.35 million for his selection at 63rd overall.

The Burkholder deal is not official, though the Phillies have put pen to paper with their picks in all 20 rounds except the second, third, fifth and 14th.

Nori is a 5-foot-11, 188-pound outfielder who was regarded as one of the best athletes and baserunners in the draft class. Burkholder is bigger at 6-2/195 with more raw power and speed is also viewed as his top tool at this point.

Every pick the Phillies made after Nori and Burkholder was a college player, including Wilmington native Luke Gabrysh out of St. Joe's in the 15th round and Penn's Eli Trop in the 16th.

"They lined up on the board as the right guy to take," Phillies assistant GM of amateur scouting Brian Barber said last week of all the college picks. "Obviously, once you get to a certain point, signability becomes a big factor for you. But it was a combination of that and some of the college bats that we just really liked.”

Here are the Phillies' signed 2024 draft picks:

1st Round, 27th overall: OF Dante Nori - Northville HS (MI)

4th Round, 130th overall: 3B Carson DeMartini - Virginia Tech

6th Round, 192nd overall: C Kodey Shojinaga - Univ. of Kansas

7th Round, 222nd overall: OF Joel Dragoo - Presbyterian College

8th Round, 252nd overall: LHP Camron Hill - Georgia Tech

9th Round, 282nd overall: RHP Marcus Morgan - Univ. of Iowa

10th Round, 312th overall: 2B Brady Day - Kansas State

11th Round, 342nd overall: RHP Titan Hayes - Austin Peay State

12th Round, 372nd overall: LHP A.J. Wilson - UNC Charlotte

13th Round, 402nd overall: RHP Tegan Cain - Univ. of Kansas

15th Round, 462nd overall: RHP Luke Gabrysh - Saint Joseph's University

16th Round, 492nd overall: RHP Eli Trop - Penn

17th Round, 522nd overall: RHP Ryan Degges - UNC Charlotte

18th Round, 552nd overall: LHP Kevin Warunek - Longwood University

19th Round, 582nd overall: LHP Erik Ritchie - East Carolina

20th Round, 612th overall: RHP Kyler Carmack - Univ. of Mississippi