Phillies' slumping lineup heads to MLB's worst offensive environment

T-Mobile Park and Dodger Stadium are not ideal venues for a struggling offense but they're the next two on the schedule for the Phillies, who begin a three-city, 10-game road trip Friday night in Seattle.

The Phillies carry a four-game losing streak into their series opener with the Mariners, who have the lowest starting pitching ERA in baseball at 3.30, a tick ahead of the Phils at 3.31.

Though the dimensions at T-Mobile Park have changed over the years to accommodate offense, it's still a dead zone for hitters with by far the lowest run-scoring rate in the majors since 2022.

The Phillies, though, are not slated to face two of the Mariners' top three arms, Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

Pitching matchups for the series are Tyler Phillips (3-0, 1.80) vs. Brian Woo (4-1, 2.35) on Friday, Kolby Allard (6.75 ERA) vs. Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.46) on Saturday and Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.94) vs. Logan Gilbert (6-7, 3.11) on Sunday.

Bryce Harper, who has just one hit in his last seven games, has had productive series both times he's played in Seattle, going 12-for-22 with three homers and two doubles.

Trea Turner, who's hit .159 over his last 10 games, has never played in Seattle.

The end of July into August has stuck out all season as the most dangerous portion of the Phillies' schedule — the Guardians and Yankees at home, the Mariners, Dodgers and Diamondbacks on the road before it lightens up with a six-game homestand against the Marlins and Nationals.

The Phillies have maintained a decent-sized lead over the Braves but it's down to six games entering Friday night. The last time the advantage was below six games was May 28. This thing isn't quite wrapped up yet. The Phillies and Braves meet again in Atlanta from Aug. 20-22 and then one last time at home from Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

Their focus right now isn't on the division standings, though, it's on winning a game, winning a series. The Phils have lost five consecutive series openers after winning 10 of the previous 12.

The Mariners are without Julio Rodriguez and scored just 11 runs in their first six games out of the All-Star break but did add a couple of reinforcements in Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner. Arozarena is off to a hot start with his new team, hitting .316 with a .961 OPS through five games.

The Phils have won only three games since the All-Star break — all shutouts — and two of them have been started by Phillips, who pitches Friday night. Command has led to his success and he's walked only two batters in 25 innings.

Still, who'd have imagined a weekend series beginning with Phillips and Allard on the mound for the Phillies? Allard will make at least one more start as the Phillies await the returns of Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker. Suarez could potentially be back in Arizona to end the road trip and Walker is in play for the homestand from Aug. 13-18.