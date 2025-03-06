Exciting names all throughout Phillies' Spring Breakout roster

Rosters around baseball were released Thursday for next week's Spring Breakout games, which pit teams' top prospects against one another, and unlike last spring's inaugural matchup, the Phillies will be in front of their home fans.

The Phils' prospects face the Pittsburgh Pirates' prospects on Friday, March 14 at 1:05 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater. The game will be televised live on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

The Phillies' roster is highlighted by several top prospects who have already appeared for them in Grapefruit League games — shortstop Aidan Miller, center fielder Justin Crawford and slugging corner outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr., to name a few.

Miller and Crawford are the team's second- and third-ranked prospects by MLB.com and are rated 27th and 63rd league-wide. Both were reassigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday as part of the Phillies' first cuts of camp but saw plenty of action beforehand. Miller appeared in six Grapefruit League games and went 0-for-9 with three walks. Crawford played in seven games and went 3-for-10 with two walks, two steals and a couple of well-struck balls to the opposite field.

The lefty-hitting Rincones Jr. has been a spring standout so far for the Phillies with three homers, seven RBI and three walks in 19 plate appearances. He's a legitimate power prospect.

Catcher Eduardo Tait, the Phillies' 4th-ranked prospect, will participate, as will right-handers Moises Chace (#5) and Jean Cabrera (#11), who are on the 40-man roster. Mick Abel will not pitch in the game, nor will Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter, who is building up gradually after missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Also on the roster is the Phillies' 2024 first-round pick, 20-year-old, left-handed-hitting outfielder Donte Nori. If he gets into the Spring Breakout game it will be the first look for Phillies fans since he was selected 27th overall last July.

Here is the full roster:

Pitchers

RHP Luis Avila

RHP Jean Cabrera

RHP Moisés Chace

RHP Aaron Combs

LHP Mavis Graves

RHP Daniel Harper

RHP Gunner Mayer

RHP Alex McFarlane

RHP Griff McGarry

RHP Micah Ottenbreit

RHP Brad Pachecho

RHP Casey Steward

Catchers

Eduardo Tait

Alirio Ferrebus

Caleb Ricketts

Infielders

INF Keaton Anthony

3B Carson DeMartini

2B/3B Aroon Escobar

3B/2B Otto Kemp

SS Aidan Miller

SS Bryan Rincon

SS/2B Devin Saltiban

Outfielders

Griffin Burkholder

Justin Crawford

Hendry Mendez

Dante Nori

Gabriel Rincones Jr.