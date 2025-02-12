Newcomers bonding with Realmuto; Walker's velocity up as camp begins

CLEARWATER, Fla. — This is the time of year when all 30 MLB teams are optimistic about accomplishing their goal in some form, but the national expectation as spring training camps open this week in Florida and Arizona is that one will tower over the rest.

The Dodgers followed a World Series with a slew of splash signings. Their odds to repeat as champions are by far the shortest and their over-under win total is nine games higher than any National League team.

The Phillies, with a veteran-laden group, ample postseason experience and the majors' second-largest payroll, are unintimidated despite flaming out far earlier than anticipated last October.

"I don't hear anybody say, 'Hey, the Phillies beat the Dodgers five out of six last year,'" president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday. "We did. They've got a tremendous club, as do others in our league, but I think we match up against anybody. I hope we get that opportunity in October.

"It's a really good club. Disappointing finish, we all know that. … We just like our ballclub overall. Always a great place to start is starting pitching and I think we have tremendous starting pitching. We have good positional players. I don't think we have a glaring weakness anywhere out there."

Wednesday was the first official workout for Phillies pitchers and catchers, although some arrived early. Newcomers Jesus Luzardo and Jordan Romano were already in Clearwater to throw bullpen sessions earlier this week to J.T. Realmuto, who makes his residence here from January through March.

Both pitchers excelled in 2022 and 2023 but are coming off of injury-plagued seasons that enabled the Phillies to acquire them. Luzardo made just 12 starts because of a back injury. Romano didn't pitch after May 29 because of an elbow impingement.

Both got to work early this offseason and are excited about how healthy they feel.

"I'm right on track to have a normal spring training," Luzardo said. "I've been probably throwing a bit more just based off last year to get back all the way. But I'm on track for a normal spring training for me.

"I've gone through the ringer of exams, I've had a lot of exams. They checked me up and down and everything checked out. Arm and back all feels healthy. Looking to keep it that way."

Romano already found his throwing partner. Matt Strahm lost his good buddy and catch-mate Jeff Hoffman to the Blue Jays but has bonded quickly with Romano.

"I got out here at the beginning of January and Romano lives here so he's been coming down," Strahm said. "I think we've established something there. I think it was kind of a unicorn experience for me getting Jeff who didn't like to play catch as much as I didn't like to play catch. I joke with Jordan that he's maybe 10-15 throws too much right now but we'll iron it out.

"His career speaks for itself. He's a closer and that's special to be able to add a guy like that in your bullpen. He's pitched in big moments. He's an ideal fit for what we're trying to accomplish here. I've been working out with him for a month and he's a chill dude. Things are going good."

Rob Thomson's message to his pitchers on Day 1 of spring training was a reminder to not overdo it this time of year. Some, like Luzardo and Romano, are eager to let it eat after missing so much time last season. Many arms in camp are vying for the eighth and final spot in the Phillies' bullpen. That includes Taijuan Walker, who has a ton to prove after a dismal 2024.

"I said you can't chase velo right now because you're liable to hurt yourself," the Phillies' manager relayed. "If you're chasing anything, chase control and command. And they did just that. I think everybody, the nine guys that I saw that threw off the mound, they commanded the baseball very well today."

Walker threw a bullpen session Wednesday morning to Realmuto. Thomson, pitching coach Caleb Cotham and the Phillies' front office watched it closely. Walker is a notable figure in this camp because he's owed $36 million over the next two seasons but no longer has a spot in the rotation and is fighting just to make the club as a long reliever.

Walker has been throwing at maximum effort since mid-December and described his bullpen sessions throughout the winter as "intense." His fastball is sitting 90 to 92 mph compared to the mid-high 80s around this time last year.

"His velocity was very solid today, much better today than it was at the beginning of last spring training by a great deal," Dombrowski said. "His overall movements on the mound, command of the fastball, I thought he looked so much smoother than he did last year, so much more athletic and he's been a good athlete throughout his career.

"For whatever reason, it got away from him last year. I hope that he pitches like the Taijuan Walker that we've seen in the past. Then we'll have great problems and great conversations and see what happens. You can never have too much pitching. Somehow we'll figure it out. But good first day of spring training."