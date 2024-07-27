Phillies acquire Angels closer Carlos Estevez for 2 prospects

The attention of the Phillies' front office shifted to the bullpen once they acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Orioles early Friday afternoon, and for the second straight day, they've checked off a box.

The Phils struck a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday to acquire right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez in exchange for pitching prospects George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri.

Estevez is a 6-foot-6, 31-year-old who'd spent the past two seasons as the Angels' closer. He has a 2.38 ERA in 34 appearances this season and has been lights-out since the week of Memorial Day, ripping off 18 straight scoreless appearances and retiring 53 of the last 58 batters he's faced.

He is a free agent after the season, making it a rental acquisition for the Phillies. If he pitches well, perhaps they look to retain him. Jeff Hoffman is a free agent at season's end and the only other clear long-term right-handed pitcher in the Phillies' bullpen is Orion Kerkering.

Estevez' fastball averages 97 mph. He goes fastball-slider vs. righties and incorporates a changeup one out of every four pitches vs. lefties. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rockies before finding a groove last summer as a high-leverage reliever with the Angels. Like Hays, he was a 2023 All-Star.

Estevez' worst outing of the year actually came against the Phillies in Anaheim on April 30, when he allowed ninth-inning homers to Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas. He's allowed just six earned runs on the season aside from that game.

The Phillies don't have a set closer and will likely deploy Estevez in all three of the seventh, eighth and ninth innings based on matchups and the availability of other relievers. It would still seem that Hoffman, with his 1.05 ERA, is their main end-of-game righty.

The pitchers the Phillies traded, Klassen and Aldegheri, are both 22 years old and in the midst of breakout minor-league seasons. Klassen posted a 0.71 ERA in nine starts with Class A Clearwater to earn a promotion to High A Jersey Shore. Aldegheri was recently promoted to Double A Reading after going 6-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 13 starts with Jersey Shore.