Arozarena would make sense for Phillies if Rays choose to sell

While the trade market isn't flush with stars, there are outfielders available at all different points of their career.

There's Brent Rooker (free agent after 2027) at one end of the spectrum and Cody Bellinger (can opt out after 2024) at the other, along with veteran rental fourth outfielder-types who are often available in July.

A player who won't be under team control quite as long as Rooker but who offers substantially more value in the field and on the bases is Randy Arozarena.

The 29-year-old Arozarena has not had a good season. He's hit .202/.309/.362 with 16 doubles, 12 homers, 31 RBI and 14 steals in 21 attempts. He's been much better lately though, hitting .276 with an .845 OPS since June 4.

He's a streaky player who can be a difference-maker in multiple phases when he's going good. From 2021-23, Arozarena hit .264/.349/.443 and averaged 31 doubles, 21 homers, 80 RBI and 25 stolen bases. He's the kind of player you can hit anywhere second through sixth.

And you know he won't be intimated by the moment. Arozarena's postseason production is among the best of all-time for players with at least 100 plate appearances — a .336 batting average and 1.104 OPS with 11 home runs in 128 PA.

Will the Rays trade him? They’ll likely listen. Tampa Bay is just 48-48 with a minus-63 run differential. There are five teams in the AL wild-card race ahead of the Rays, who trail the Red Sox by 5½ games for the final playoff spot.

Arozarena is also getting more and more expensive, which is the most important factor of all when talking about the Rays organization. He is earning $8.1 million this season in the second of four arbitration years. His salary figures to rise to the $10-12 million range in 2025. The Rays have only one player making more than $9 million this year in Zach Eflin ($11M). Are they really going to give Arozarena a raise after a down year?

Arozarena would be one of the better trade fits for the Phillies. He hits from the right side, has power, can take a walk, can play above-average defense in left field, can wreak havoc on the bases, won't cost as much as Luis Robert Jr. and isn't having a career year like Rooker.

The price tag for Arozarena won't be as high as it was in December after his slow start to 2024. Seven months ago, a year ago, he might have cost a team its No. 1 or 2 prospect. Now? Probably not.

If the right offer for Arozarena doesn't materialize, the Rays could simply hold onto him and try to trade him after the season, when he'd still have two more years left of team control with potentially more suitors. However, that's where Tampa's budget comes into play. The Rays spend less than 25-plus teams and try to shed payroll even when they're good, so what happens if they're 7½ games out of the wild-card race on July 28?

The Rays could quickly turn into one of baseball's most interesting sellers if they stumble on the road to start the second half against the Yankees and Blue Jays.