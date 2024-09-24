Phillies wrap up first NL East title since 2011 with longballs and a Nola gem

The wait was 13 years, so what's two extra nights?

After coming up short on Saturday and Sunday in their bids to clinch the division, the Phillies ended the NL East race once and for all Monday at Citizens Bank Park, handling the Cubs 6-2 in front of a jubilant sellout crowd of 42,386.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aaron Nola pitched a gem, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber cranked early home runs and the fans had no reason to sit still the rest of the night. It was a smooth, comfortable win for the Phils after a week of nail-biters on the road against playoff-bound teams.

The only tense inning was the seventh when Matt Strahm entered for Nola with the bases loaded but ended the threat with a strikeout and two groundouts.

It might be hard to remember now, six months later, that the Phillies were not projected to win the NL East in 2024. Far from it.

They had earned national respect after making deep postseason runs two years in a row — years they did not win the division — but every sportsbook pegged the Braves and Dodgers at 98 to 100 wins, 10 or so games ahead of the Phillies and the rest of the National League field. Opening weekend did little to diminish the perceived disparity as the Phillies were outscored 21-7 in back-to-back blowout losses at home to the Braves.

Then came a complete flip. The Phillies went 35-10 from April 5 through May 23 and the NL East was never truly in doubt thereafter. They seized the division and even at their lowest point this summer, didn't relinquish their grip, leading by at least five games every day after May 18. The race was certainly affected by the Braves losing a slew of key players to injury, but the Phillies took care of their own business to build a daunting lead.

Though it looked inevitable most of the summer, there's nothing inevitable about winning a division. It takes six months of grinding, staying healthy, avoiding distractions, halting slumps, keeping the big picture in mind while also maintaining a day-to-day perspective. The Phillies hadn't won a division since 2011, and prior to that run of five in a row, won the NL East once in the span of 23 seasons.

So, yes, there was still a reason to celebrate Monday night even if this team's goal is much greater than a division title.

Nola has had a real knack for sealing the deal for the Phillies. This was his seventh start since 2022 in a game that could either clinch a playoff berth, division or send the Phils to the next round and he's gone 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA. He's entering October on a high note with two straight high-quality starts against the Brewers and Cubs after two poor ones against the Marlins and Mets.

Nola lines up to pitch once more this season, in Game 162 in Washington, D.C. If there's nothing to play for by Sunday, it will be an abbreviated start.

Clinching a playoff spot was the first step. The Phillies did that Friday in New York. Monday night took care of the division. The next goal is claiming a first-round bye and the magic number is 2. The Phillies lead the Brewers by 4½ games (3½ plus the tiebreaker) with five to play.

Beyond that, there's home-field advantage. The Phils trail the Dodgers by a half-game for the top record in the NL, though they own the tiebreaker if the teams finish with the same record. Los Angeles' season ends with three home games against the scalding Padres and three this weekend at Coors Field.

The Phillies won't put anyone in harm's way this week but still have a lot to play for. They can make life easier for themselves in October with a productive final week of September. They're the only team in baseball with a better home record than the Dodgers, and this week will make the difference between potentially hosting them in Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS or having to make two West Coast trips in a week.

All immediate concerns, but on this night the Phillies celebrated the end of another important chapter. The journey has lasted three years and there's only one way it can end happily.