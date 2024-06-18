Phillies lineup notes: Catching duo, platoons, Sosa's status

The Phillies went with Brandon Marsh in left field, Cristian Pache in center and Garrett Stubbs behind the plate Tuesday night in the middle of their three-game series against the Padres.

It was a different arrangement against a right-handed starting pitcher than they used Monday, when Marsh started in center, David Dahl played left field and Rafael Marchan caught.

The Phillies faced right-hander Michael King on Tuesday and manager Rob Thomson's rationale for starting Pache over Dahl was that King has even platoon splits. Lefties entered the night hitting .222 with a .681 OPS off King compared to .215 with a .674 OPS for righties.

It is obviously a much more effective defensive arrangement with Pache in center and Marsh in left than Marsh in center with Dahl in left. Dahl has also slowed down at the plate, going 2-for-24 since his pinch-hit homer in London. He hasn't walked in 30 plate appearances with the Phils.

Edmundo Sosa began getting pregame work in left field Monday and the first day went well, Thomson said. The Phillies trust Sosa defensively, and Thomson acknowledged that it will be difficult to replicate game action in other settings, so they may trot Sosa out there soon. There isn't a specific number of practice reps or days the Phillies have in mind, it's just a matter of Sosa looking comfortable there.

As for the catching situation, Thomson is essentially going back and forth with Stubbs and Marchan, who went 4-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's win. The Phillies currently have Marchan paired up with Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez and Stubbs paired with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker. That is subject to change based on matchups and performance.

Suarez starts Wednesday's 1:05 p.m. series finale so expect to see Marchan back behind the plate.