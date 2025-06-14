Suarez and Schwarber thriving in contract years, price tags increasing

With every performance like this, the price tags of two of the Phillies' three most important free-agents-to-be continue to increase.

Ranger Suarez made a seventh straight excellent start, beating the Blue Jays with seven scoreless innings and walking off the mound at Citizens Bank Park to a standing ovation.

Since May 10, Suarez is 5-1 with a 1.16 ERA. His average start over that span has been less than one run over seven innings on an efficient 96 pitches.

Kyle Schwarber homered for a second straight game, changing the night with one swing in the bottom of the second. It was his 22nd of the season and one of his most impactful as 17 have been solos. This one was a three-run shot.

Suarez and Schwarber are both in their walk years. Suarez hired agent Scott Boras in December, so it's unlikely he'll give the Phillies a hometown discount. This is his primary chance for a payday that will affect future generations of the Suarez family and it makes sense to maximize every dollar.

The 29-year-old lefty has a 2.32 ERA through eight starts. If he can maintain anything close to this level of production over a full season, he could be looking at a contract approaching or exceeding $100 million, given the scarcity of high-level starting pitching and his resume in both the regular season and playoffs. The deepest part of the Phillies' roster is their rotation and they have other needs, so Suarez seems at best 50-50 to return in free agency.

This is the fourth straight year he's put together at least one spectacular run. He's done it early, he's done it late, Suarez just hasn't done it for a full season. He's never been more incentivized than he is now, and the Phillies are hopeful this is the year it all comes together for him consistently because they know they'll be without Aaron Nola for some time.

Schwarber has been the Phillies' offensive hero so often in 2025. He went through a two-week slump from May 25 through June 10, hitting just .211 with two homers and 27 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances, but he appears to be breaking out of it. He's had back-to-back games with a homer and walk.

The Phillies need Schwarber's power more than ever with Bryce Harper out of the lineup. Alec Bohm isn't a home-run hitter, Trea Turner has altered his approach to trade off power for more base-hits, and Nick Castellanos said recently that he's trying to find the balance of being a tougher out while still selling out for extra-base hits when he gets a cookie.

It's still five months away but Schwarber's free agency will be fascinating. This is his age-32 season. He is a designated hitter. Yet his market could still include two-thirds of the league because of his difference-making power, an improving offensive profile, his postseason success and ability to lead a clubhouse of veterans or youngsters. Kyle Tucker will be a free agent and Pete Alonso is likely to opt out and become one, but Schwarber would be the next-best bat on the market.

These are important decisions the Phillies will face with Suarez, Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, who is also in a contract year. They'd love to lock Schwarber up today, but if you're him, why put pen to paper now when 20 more teams might be interested in a few months?

The Phillies' front office would be OK with Schwarber and Suarez further bolstering their free-agent value because it would mean they continued to produce. Free agency begins five days after the World Series ends, so until then, the main focus will be on that night's game. Friday was a big win for the Phillies, who are trying to get back on track after losing nine of 10. They've won three of four since.

The Phils are 40-29 with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler starting the next two afternoons. One more victory would make it a winning homestand and two more would help offset their recent doldrums.

It's always a plus for manager Rob Thomson when he can win a game without using his top three relievers: Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. Joe Ross pitched the eighth inning of the 8-0 win over Toronto and Taijuan Walker had the ninth. None of Romano, Strahm or Kerkering pitched Wednesday and the team was off Thursday, so the bullpen will be well-rested heading into Saturday.