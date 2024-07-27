This time, Ranger Suarez' back injury forces an IL stint

Ranger Suarez is dealing with a back issue again and this time, it landed him on the injured list.

Suarez was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday afternoon with lower back soreness. He was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Guardians but the nod will instead go to left-hander Kolby Allard, who was called up from Triple A.

Suarez missed the All-Star Game with mild back spasms. The velocity of his sinker in his final start before the break, July 12 vs. Oakland, was a career-low 90.0 mph and he didn't look right. The next day, it was announced that he would not make the trip to Arlington, TX.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He started the Phillies' fourth game out of the break on Monday in Minnesota and looked healthy. The velocity was back up and he pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs.

Everything was fine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but Suarez woke up Friday feeling tightness in his back. It's not the same spot as the prior spasms.

"The left side, it's not the same side as it was before. He thought he could work through it in his bullpen (session) and he couldn't, he was still tight afterwards, so we're going to be precautious and give him a little rest," manager Rob Thomson said.

Suarez is first eligible to return from the injured list on August 7. The Phillies begin a road series the next day against the Diamondbacks and that's currently their target date.

"We're hoping he's back during the Arizona series, hopefully," Thomson said.

Allard had been on a roll at Triple A with eight straight solid starts and a 2.84 ERA. He had a brutal start to the season, allowing 32 runs in his first 19⅓ innings and was even sent back to Double A, but has pitched well since returning to Lehigh Valley on June 6.

"The fastball's gonna be 88-to-91 but he's really commanding the baseball right now and using all of his pitches," Thomson said. "He's one of the top pitchers in the International League right now."

Walker getting close

Taijuan Walker, sidelined by a blister since June 23, has suddenly become an important figure in a rotation that currently has Tyler Phillips in the No. 4 spot and Allard as the No. 5.

Walker threw 38 pitches in a two-inning simulated game on Saturday.

"It was really good," Thomson said. "Velocity was up, the splitter was excellent, command was good. He was free and easy. The ball was really coming out of his hand good. That's the best I've seen him in a while."

The Phillies plan to have Walker throw another simulated game on Wednesday or Thursday. They do not expect him back before Suarez is first eligible to return.