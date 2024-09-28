Suarez beaten up by Nationals in final start before playoffs

WASHINGTON — Friday night's game mattered for only two reasons for the Phillies: They're still playing for home-field advantage over the Dodgers, and they wanted Ranger Suarez to find his command leading into the playoffs.

He didn't, and the Phils lost 9-1 to begin their final regular-season series of 2024.

The Nationals' lowly offense batted around in the first inning, scoring four runs on three singles, a double, two stolen bases, a homer and a walk. Washington had scored four runs in its previous 40 innings.

Suarez threw 42 pitches in the opening frame but still came out for the second, with manager Rob Thomson's thinking likely that he didn't want the lefty to end his year on a down note.

The second inning wasn't much better as Suarez put the first two men on base and both scored on a single up the middle against a drawn-in infield.

Suarez was 10-1 with a 1.75 ERA through 15 starts. He went 2-7 with a 6.17 ERA in his final 12.

Health and the inability to stay in a consistent routine have probably been factors. Suarez was struck on the left thumb by a 106 mph line drive on June 1 against the Cardinals. He returned a week later and pitched well until the final day of the month. He struggled to end the first half and missed the All-Star Game with back tightness, made his first start out of the break and then missed just over a month with back spasms.

Suarez lines up to pitch for the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS if the series doesn't end in a sweep. Thomson has had him on a short leash even when pitching well the last two postseasons — historically well, in fact, with a 1.62 ERA and 0.90 WHIP — and this October will be no different unless Suarez is absolutely cruising in a start. The Phillies would feel good about their ability to use the bullpen to cover five innings with four high-leverage relievers in Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estevez, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering, plus Jose Alvarado, Jose Ruiz and Tanner Banks.

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert, in the mix for the Phillies' final bullpen spot in the NLDS, allowed a run over two innings of relief. The other candidates are Kolby Allard, Max Lazar, Spencer Turnbull and Taijuan Walker.

The Phillies' lone run was a solo homer by Austin Hays in the top of the eighth. The loss puts them at 94-66 with two games to play. To finish with the top seed, they need the Dodgers to lose their series this weekend at Coors Field against the 61-98 Rockies.

That's just for home-field advantage over the Dodgers, though. The Phillies already have it against every other team in the NL playoff field.

Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were all removed in the middle innings with the score lopsided and the field damp. This final weekend for the Phillies is just about staying healthy, hitters seeing live pitching to keep their timing, relievers getting in the work they need and the starting pitchers staying on routine before having a full week off.

Thomson talked earlier in the week about possibly dialing back Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola on Saturday and Sunday. But he also wants to allow them to hit 200 innings if their pitch counts are manageable because it's a number with meaning to any starting pitcher. Wheeler is 6⅓ short of his second 200-inning season and Nola needs 5⅔ for his fourth.

They'll almost certainly pitch deeper than Suarez, who has gone from first-half sensation to late-season question mark.