Suarez and Phillies done in by one inning in loss to Tigers

Ranger Suarez matched a season-high by allowing four earned runs over six innings of a 4-1 Phillies loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Suarez' ERA trickled over 2.00 to 2.01, the highest it's been since his third start of the season.

Detroit scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases on singles with nobody out, scored one run on a groundout, two on a single up the middle with a drawn-in infield and another on Riley Greene's RBI triple.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Suarez didn't allow much hard contact but was done in by that one frame.

The Phillies were held scoreless over seven innings by Tigers ace and sure-fire All-Star Tarik Skubal, who improved to 9-3 with a 2.32 ERA.

The Phils (52-27) had a couple of chances against the tough lefty, albeit with two outs. They had runners on second and third with two away in the top of the second and third but the innings ended with a Cristian Pache strikeout and Alec Bohm groundout.

Bryce Harper provided the lone run in the ninth inning with a solo home run off of Jason Foley after doubling earlier in the night. Harper is up to 19 doubles, 20 homers and 57 RBI while hitting .306 with a .992 OPS.

The series finale is Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. with Spencer Turnbull making his return to the Phillies' rotation and to the mound at Comerica Park. Manager Rob Thomson said he expected to limit Turnbull to approximately 70 pitches in his first start since April 30. Turnbull most recently pitched last Friday, throwing 49 pitches over three scoreless innings.