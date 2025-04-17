Suarez makes second rehab start, getting closer to returning to Phillies

Ranger Suarez is getting closer, literally and figuratively.

Suarez is expected to move on to Triple A Lehigh Valley or Double A Reading for his next rehab start after pitching four innings on Wednesday night with Single A Clearwater.

Wednesday was the second start of Suarez' rehab assignment with the Threshers. He threw 54 pitches and allowed a run, striking out seven. His sinker was in the standard 91-92 mph range throughout the entire outing.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson has said that ideally, Suarez would be built up to 100 pitches before joining the Phillies' rotation. Suarez made only one start in the Grapefruit League before experiencing low back stiffness so he's needed another spring training or something close to it.

The 100-pitch mark isn't necessarily a strict limit Suarez must clear, though. He will likely extend to five innings and 75 pitches in his next rehab start, which would put him on track for 90 pitches the next time out. That 90-pitch outing might end up coming with the Phillies. So it could be two more rehab starts, it could be one more. This is all provided that Suarez checks out OK on Thursday.

Taijuan Walker has filled Suarez' rotation spot in the interim and made three starts. He was stingy the first time out and avoided damage the second, beginning with 10⅔ scoreless innings. Walker was hit harder on Monday by the Giants, allowing six runs (four earned) and a pair of homers over five innings.

It is unclear what will happen with Walker once Suarez returns. A six-man rotation is a possibility but only if Walker is pitching well enough to make it worthwhile. Teams usually have a pitcher in the bullpen who can be optioned to Triple A for flexibility purposes but the Phillies do not. Their only relievers with minor-league options remaining are Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks and they wouldn't send down either pitcher.

If everyone is healthy when Suarez returns, the likeliest arm the Phillies would remove from the active roster could be Carlos Hernandez, who they'd have to designate for assignment.

These things have a way of working themselves out, as managers and general managers always say. The Phillies might need to figure out a way to gain that flexibility in the bullpen before Suarez even returns so Hernandez' leash could be short. In the meantime, it's a good sign for the Phillies that Suarez appears to be only a couple of weeks away from contributing in the majors.