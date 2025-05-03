Ruiz sidelined as Phillies activate Suarez for Sunday start

The Phillies have next to no optionality on their 13-man pitching staff so there was some uncertainty over the corresponding roster move this weekend to activate Ranger Suarez from the injured list.

It ended up being an IL stint for Jose Ruiz, announced just before first pitch Saturday against the Diamondbacks. The right-handed reliever is dealing with a neck spasm.

The likeliest candidate appeared to be Carlos Hernandez, the last man in the bullpen picked up by the Phillies the week of Opening Day. Hernandez has a 6.00 ERA and has put 22 men on base in 12 innings. He, like most of the Phillies' bullpen, is out of minor-league options so he would have been exposed to waivers if removed from the active roster.

The only arms in the Phillies' bullpen who do have options remaining are Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks, two of their more important relievers. Typically, the reliever occupying Hernandez' slot is someone who does have options remaining to give a team maximum flexibility to cycle in a fresh arm when necessary throughout a long season.

Suarez will start Sunday's series finale against Arizona, as Rob Thomson revealed earlier this week. It will be the lefty's season debut. He made just one spring training start before a lower back injury sidelined him for two months.

These next six months will be crucial for the 29-year-old Suarez, a free agent after the season. He looked in the first half of last season like he might be a $100 million pitcher. Bryce Harper referred to him as one during a 15-start stretch to begin 2024 when Suarez was 10-1 with a 1.75 ERA.

Then came the back problems, which cost Suarez an All-Star Game appearance and sidelined him for a month during the summer. He wasn't nearly the same in his final 11 starts, posting a 6.54 ERA and .885 opponents' OPS.

Suarez was razor sharp in four rehab starts — two with Single A Clearwater, two with Triple A Lehigh Valley — pitching well all four times. He struck out 24 and walked five with a 1.08 ERA and .175 opponents' batting average.

The next decision the Phillies will make is what happens to Taijuan Walker. The simple solution would be moving Walker to the bullpen as the long man. The other possibility is a six-man rotation. Walker has a 2.54 ERA through six starts, which the Phillies have split.

Walker wants to remain in the rotation, understandably so. If he does move to the bullpen, he did his job in April in place of an injured starter the same way Spencer Turnbull did in his absence a year ago. Another injury will likely arise over the next five months and now the Phillies know Walker is a viable sixth starter who not only recaptured some velocity after a strenuous offseason program but also adapted his repertoire to account for a diminished fastball.