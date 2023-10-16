Thomson on Rhys Hoskins: ‘He's just not quite ready yet'

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Phillies made no changes to their roster from the NLDS against the Braves to the NLCS with the Diamondbacks.

Should they advance one more round, they'll have an interesting decision to make.

Rhys Hoskins, who tore his ACL in spring training on March 23, has been working his way back toward a potential return for the World Series. If he does make it back, he'll have done so in just under seven months.

Hoskins was with the Phillies for most of the second half and has spent the last two weeks in Clearwater, where he's received regular at-bats.

The Phillies didn't think he cleared the necessary hurdles to be activated for this round.

"He's just not quite ready yet, to be perfectly honest with you," manager Rob Thomson said Monday afternoon prior to Game 1 of the NLCS. "I talked to him, trainers have talked to him, and it's really remarkable where he's at, to tell you the truth. We're still hoping for the World Series if we get there and he gets over the hump and gets to the point where he's comfortable and we're comfortable and we'll go from there."

If the Phillies do advance to their second straight World Series and Hoskins does crack the roster, he would not be in play to start. Bryce Harper is locked in at first base and Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter. The Phillies will not adjust that configuration. Hoskins would be a right-handed bat off the bench, one that would also require a pinch-runner if he reaches base. It would be a two-person move any time Hoskins were to pinch-hit and do something other than homer or make an out.

"He needs more at-bats," Thomson said. "I think his timing is off a little bit. Although I'm shocked with where he's at running, I'm just not comfortable with the way he's running yet. But it's close."

The Phillies have used their bench sparingly in the postseason and will continue to do so. Edmundo Sosa, Jake Cave and Garrett Stubbs have yet to see a plate appearance or an inning in the field. If the Phillies make it to the World Series and Hoskins is ready, Cave or the final pitcher on the staff, Michael Lorenzen, would likely be the roster casualty. Had the Phillies removed one of them for Hoskins for the NLCS, they'd have been ineligible for the World Series roster.