Is Turnbull a candidate for Phillies' final NLDS bullpen spot?

Spencer Turnbull has been out since June 26 with a lat strain but has been ramping back up for over a month and is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday in Allentown.

If he comes out of it OK, there's a chance he could claim the final spot in the Phillies' bullpen for the NLDS, which begins October 5.

Turnbull pitched two innings of relief on Sunday for Triple A Lehigh Valley, allowing two runs and a homer with two strikeouts. He threw 34 pitches, 23 for strikes. He touched 94 mph and averaged just under 93.

The Phillies will likely carry 12 pitchers on the NLDS roster rather than 13. The first 11 spots will go to Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Carlos Estevez, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado, Jose Ruiz and Tanner Banks.

The 12th spot will go to either Turnbull, Tyler Gilbert, Kolby Allard or Max Lazar. Taijuan Walker was in play for it but has pitched himself out of contention with a 7.18 ERA as a starter and 6.52 ERA as a reliever.

The Phillies turned to Walker with the bases loaded and one out in the second inning Tuesday behind the opener, Banks. The result was disastrous. It was the first time in Walker's career that he entered in the middle of an inning, but the Phillies needed to see what it looked like and he allowed three inherited runs, three runs of his own and seven baserunners in 1⅔ innings.

"It’s kinda putting him in a tough spot. He's never done it. But we've got to find out," manager Rob Thomson said. "I told him before the game it could be a dirty inning and he was fine with it. He got ahead, just right now he can’t put people away."

Allard also pitched in relief Tuesday and fared better than Walker, though he allowed four runs in four innings himself. Three scored on a Cody Bellinger chopper down the first-base line that went for a bases-clearing triple.

Allard has a 5.00 ERA in 27 innings this season, 10 of which have come in relief.

Gilbert is a 30-year-old lefty who's been up with the Phillies the last two weeks. He's allowed two runs in 6⅓ innings in low-leverage situations.

Lazar, a righty with an overhand throwing motion that is uncommon these days, began his major-league career by putting just two men on base over 6⅓ scoreless innings but allowed runs his next four times out and was optioned to Triple A in mid-September.

The 12th pitcher is unlikely to factor into the Best-of-Five NLDS unless a game extends deep into extra innings or there are blowout(s). Regardless, the determining factor could be the opponent. Against a left-handed-heavy team, a fourth lefty reliever like Gilbert or Allard could make the most sense.

With Turnbull, the Phillies have the option of letting things play out if they don't feel he's ready for the NLDS. They could let him continue building up in Allentown or in Clearwater with designs of activating him for a later round, should they advance.