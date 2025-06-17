Stott hyperextends right elbow in Phillies' win

Bryson Stott hyperextended his right elbow on his second-to-last swing of Monday's 5-2 Phillies win over the Marlins and it sounds like he will be out of the lineup Tuesday.

Stott twisted himself onto a knee swinging hard at an 85 mph, low-and-in Cade Gibson slider and needed a few minutes, walking around in circles trying to shake the discomfort out of the arm. He was visited by manager Rob Thomson and a trainer but stayed in the game, grounding out on the next pitch and playing the final half-inning in the field.

Edmundo Sosa will likely start at second base Tuesday against Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill.

Stott dealt with a nagging nerve injury in his right elbow throughout 2024. He suffered that injury last May, also in Miami, and felt it hindered his performance the rest of the season. Manager Rob Thomson told reporters postgame he was unsure if the hyperextension was related to that issue, which hadn't visibly affected Stott so far this season.

The 27-year-old is still playing elite defense at second base but is the Phillies' coldest hitter. Stott is at .236/.300/.329, numbers even lower than last year's disappointing .245/.315/.356. In 2023, his best season, he hit .280/.329/.419, and that is the range where Stott needs to be. His selectivity and ability to work a count are positives but he has a .313 career on-base percentage in 1,948 plate appearances, slightly below the league average of .315 over that four-year period.

Sosa, too, has slumped over the last month. He was hitting .386 through May 20 but is 4-for-38 (.105) without an extra-base hit since.

These are three more highly winnable games in Miami even if the Phillies have to play a man short for a couple of days. The Phils have their three lefties — Jesus Luzardo, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez — going Thursday through Sunday against a Marlins team that has homered just once every 66 plate appearances vs. southpaws.

The Phillies have won five in a row since losing 10 of 12, scoring nearly seven runs a night during the streak.