Taijuan Walker ready to begin a rehab assignment

Taijuan Walker is ready to begin a rehab assignment.

Sidelined since June 22 with a blister on his right hand, Walker will make his first rehab start with Double A Reading on Wednesday, manager Rob Thomson said prior to the team's series opener against the Yankees.

The plan Wednesday is for Walker to pitch into the third or fourth inning, depending on efficiency.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The following Tuesday, August 6, Walker will shift to Triple A Lehigh Valley for a second rehab start.

If everything goes well in those two outings, Walker could potentially rejoin the Phillies' rotation when they return August 13 from a 10-game West Coast trip.

"We did not rush him because we're short of pitching," Thomson said, referring to Ranger Suarez (lower back spasms) and Spencer Turnbull (lat) also being on the injured list.

"He feels great. He says he feels like his body is moving freely, his arm is moving freely better than it has all year. Probably better than it was most of the time last year. It's really a good sign."

Without Walker and Suarez, the Phillies are using Tyler Phillips and Kolby Allard in the rotation. Phillips has pitched brilliantly in 25 innings, going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and putting just 19 men on base. He will continue to start until both Walker and Suarez are back.

Allard will make at least one more start later this week in Seattle. The lefty allowed three runs in four innings on Sunday to the Guardians, serving up a three-run homer to Jhonkensy Noel in the fourth inning after opening with three scoreless.

The Phillies began a three-game series Monday night against the Yankees and have their top three starters going in Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Cristopher Sanchez. The Yankees are starting righties Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole with Nestor Cortes pitching Wednesday's series finale if the left-hander who's been involved in trade rumors isn't dealt first.