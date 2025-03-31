Turner takes grounders, could be back Wednesday

The Phillies played it safe with Trea Turner on Monday, resting him again in the home opener after his back locked up fielding a ground ball Saturday at Nationals Park.

With the built-in off-day on Tuesday, Turner will have three full games off since suffering the injury. He took infield practice early Monday afternoon and it sounds like he'll be back in the lineup Wednesday, barring a setback.

Turner thinks mild hip tightness felt late in spring training led to his back spasm over the weekend. Asked if Turner could be available off the bench Monday, manager Rob Thomson said "he's gonna hit in the cages and throw, we'll see as the game progresses. He's feeling better."

The Phillies will likely stay away from him in the home opener, but the Rockies aren't a bad opponent to miss. They're going to approach 100 losses, they have a lackluster offense and pitching staff and they struggle on the road.

Edmundo Sosa started at shortstop for a third straight game. He's 4-for-8 with a double and walk in the early going.

J.T. Realmuto was back behind the plate after missing Sunday with a foot contusion from a foul ball the day before. He's still a little sore but ready to catch Cristopher Sanchez.

Sanchez is a popular breakout candidate this season, both locally and nationally. He gave the Phillies 181⅔ innings of a 3.32 ERA last year, finished 10th in Cy Young voting, signed a midseason extension and added significant muscle over the winter that has led to increased velocity. He averaged 94.5 mph with his sinker last season and 96.5 this spring.

"He's now at a point where he's the combination of power and command, much like (Zack) Wheeler is," Thomson said. "So when you have that, you're in pretty good shape. Plus he's got the swing-and-miss pitch with his changeup. The slider's really coming along. The poise, the maturity, he's really grown."